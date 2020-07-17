JEFFERSON — Holding school without the use of masks might not be feasible, the school board heard Monday from Superintendent Mark Rollefson.
If face coverings are required, a litany of changes, including expensive additional bus routes, banning use of lockers, staggering class schedules and more would be avoided or at least minimized.
School buses could run their normal routes, at normal capacity, at no additional expense. Students could pass each other in the hallway, without the need for shifted schedules.Six-foot desk spacing would not be as essential, although extra spacing would be encouraged when possible.
When surveyed about face masks and other pandemic accommodations last month, families in the School District of Jefferson weighed in with strong opposition to masks, with about 90 percent of respondents saying they didn’t want their children wearing masks.
However, the initial survey asked for parents’ preferences without providing the context of the other changes that would require. Should another survey be conducted today, a month-plus after the first survey, and with the alternatives for safe schools laid out, perhaps parent opinion would have shifted, school board members said.
Not to mention that recent studies have come out with new information in the last month, reinforcing the idea that the COVID-19 virus is definitely airborne and can be spread by the tiniest aerosol droplets from talking, not just from coughs and sneezes..
After much discussion, the Jefferson school board in a unanimous straw poll gave a nod to the full list of considerations, giving Rollefson the go-ahead to continue in planning efforts with the core principles the superintendents had established firmly in mind.
Right now, the superintendent planning team has recommended masks for all middle- and high-school students, allowing for some exceptions as approved by individual districts, for example, in the case of someone with a serious disability.
Weighing in on the mask issue, Jefferson school board member Terri Wenkman said that as a nurse who personally has seen the impact of COVID-19 on patients, she knows the value of masks.
“Face-coverings are the only reason at my workplace we have been able to mitigate COVID-19,” Wenkman said. “The minute we put the face mask mandate in place, we were able to concentrate on symptom management, and not have everyone in an isolating room.”
Wenkman said it’s a challenge for educators to assess all of the public health factors that will have to go into making students and staff members safe this fall, while carrying out their core mission of educating and building relationships with students.
“We will never make every person happy, but we want to get to a place where we are making the best decisions to positively impact students,” Wenkman said.
The official language in the recommendation is “when the benefit outweighs the harm.”
Donna Bente, Jefferson school board president, said that people must consider that face masks are meant to protect not just the person wearing them, but also the entire community around them.
Teachers and other adults in the school system, many of whom are older and might have one or more health conditions that could put them at higher risk for COVID-19 complications, must also be protected, she noted.
Board member Travis Maze said he was still trying to “dissect” how the face mask requirement would work.
“It is going to be a hot topic,” he said.
Later in the meeting, Maze advocated another survey to assess where families stand now, especially in light of the other accommodations the district would have to make if students did not wear masks.
“Travis’ point of discovering the will of the people in July is wise and good, but the part I have a hesitation about is, I don’t know if parents have a sense of everything that has been shared with us,” Lovett said.
“We want to listen to them, but there is data out there,” Lovett continued.
The newest board member Matthew Peltier, said that he believed public opinion has shifted somewhat as COVID-19 has spiked in the state and across the nation, and as new information has come out about how the disease spreads.
With details on what school would look like without masks, and the knowledge that masks would save area districts from having to make steep investments in other mitigating measures, he said it’s quite possible public sentiment will shift.
Peltier added that student health is not necessarily the biggest consideration — that the adults in the building would be even more at risk if protective measures were not taken.
“Statistics show that older folks are more affected,” Peltier said. “If teachers get sick, (people have to understand) the kids will be back at home.”
Rollefson agreed that staff absences would be the fastest route to another school shutdown.
“I just have to ask — who will your subs be?” Peltier asked.
Rollefson responded that the pool of available substitute teachers in the area already is “really tight,” and that these folks tended to be on the older side, many of them retired teachers, and thus more vulnerable to complications of the virus.
Board member Tanya Ball said that while it’s clear local families do not prefer face masks, it’s not clear that they understand all of the ramifications of hosting maskless classes.
Citing a discussion by a local church youth group in which all of the students initially said they didn’t want to wear masks, Ball said those students’ opinions changed if it meant they could not go to school face-to-face, five days a week.
“Every single one said they would wear masks because they wanted to go to school,” Ball said.
Ball said her own 16-year-old daughter is not keen on masks, but given the choice of attending in-person school only two days of the week and sticking with just half of her friend group, plus all of the other restrictions a maskless student population would require, “she’d choose the mask.”
“There are still a lot of things that could change,” Rollefson said. “But to go with no masks requires us to completely change how we go about designing classrooms.”
Even with masks, there will be innumerable changes facing students when they return to school in the fall, Rollefson noted, from school meals to recess procedures, physical education, band and choir and more.
