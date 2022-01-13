January 20 is National Cheese Lover’s Day and here’s a recipe that is sure to warm you up on these cold winter days.

This recipe uses mascarpone cheese made in Waterloo.

Crave Brothers Mascarpone Seafood Chowder

1 cup chopped shallots

2 Tablespoons chopped garlic

2 cups white wine

46 ounces clam juice

16 ounces Crave Brothers Farmstead Classics Mascarpone Cheese

2 Tablespoons corn starch, whisked into ¼ cup cold water

2 Tablespoons fresh chopped tarragon

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon lemon pepper

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 envelope Knoxx gelatin, hydrated with cold water according to package directions

In stainless steel pot add shallots, garlic and wine. Simmer until almost dry. Add clam juice, bring to simmer. Slowly whisk in mascarpone. Whisk corn starch into mixture, bring to simmer. Add spices, herbs and lemon juice, simmer 10 minutes. Temper gelatin with small amount of hot mixture. Add gelatin mixture to mascarpone mixture, stir well. Adjust seasoning as necessary. Chowder can be cooled and stored at this point.

1 pound cooked red potatoes, medium dice

½ pound sweet corn, frozen or fresh

1 red bell pepper, small diced

1 pound prawns, peeled and deveined

1 pound clams in the shell, scrubbed

1 pound salmon, cut into bite size pieces

Chopped Italian parsley

To serve-

In a large saucepan, add chowder, bring to boil, reduce to simmer. Add potatoes, corn and peppers, return to simmer.

While chowder is simmering, place 4 quart Dutch oven in oven to warm. Add prawns and clams to chowder, cover. Bring to simmer. Simmer just until clams open. Remove Dutch oven from oven, place salmon in Dutch oven. Pour chowder with shellfish over salmon, salmon will cook in the hot chowder. Garnish with parsley, serve immediately.

Yield: 8 servings

Variations: This recipe works well as a plated dish. Just place raw salmon in warm bowls and pour fumet with shellfish over. Any seafood can be cooked in this flavorful fumet.

Recommended for you

Load comments