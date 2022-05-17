Boehm, Quinn win throwing titles to lead Goslings at conference meet; Gifford wins boys 110 high hurdles Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email May 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FORT ATKINSON — Watertown's boys track and field team placed second while the girls finished fifth at the Badger East Conference meet on Tuesday.Jaret Boehm won the boys discus with a throw of 160 feet, 8 inches.Riley Quinn swept the girls throwing events, winning the shot put with a throw of 41-5 1/4 and the discus with a throw of 129-4. Megan Doherty took second in the shot put with a personal best 37-XXBen Gifford won the boys 110 high hurdles in 15.33 seconds.BADGER EAST CONFERENCE MEETAt Fort AtkinsonBOYSTeam scores—Waunakee 124.3; Watertown 117.3; DeForest 105; Monona Grove 93; Fort Atkinson 85; Stoughton 82; Milton 77.3; Beaver Dam 17.100-meter dash—1, Harman, S, :11.34. 200—1, Regnier, Wk, :22.92. 400—1, Regnier, Wk, :49.87. 800—1, Zywicki, S, 2:05.19. 1,600—1, Zywicki, S, 4:41.59. 3,200—1, Stricker, FA, 10:01.72110 hurdles—1, Gifford, W, :15.33. 300 hurdles—1, Regnier, Wk, :40.91.400 relay—1, Monona Grove, :44.24. 800 relay—1, DeForest, 1:34.58 1,600 relay—1, DeForest, 3:38.50. 3,200 relay—1, Fort Atkinson, 8:37.46.Pole vault—1, Bauer, D, 11-6. High jump—1, Jenson, Mil, 5-10. Long jump—1, Mitchell, Mil, 19-7 ½. Triple jump—1, Regnier, Wk, 43-7.Shot put—1, Evans, FA, 55-2. Discus—1, Boehm, W, 160-8.GIRLSTeam scores—Waunakee 160; DeForest 141; Stoughton 100; Monona Grove 85; Watertown 65; Milton 56; Fort Atkinson 55; Beaver Dam 38.Winners100-meter dash—1, Groleau, S, :12.62. 200—1, Groleau, S, :26.57. 400—1, Pickhardt, D, :59.95. 800—1, Babcock, MG, 2:15.64. 1,600—1, Branchaw, Wk, 5:18.06. 3,200—1, Branchaw, Wk, 11:36.71.100 hurdles—1, Szepieniec, D, :14.87. 300 hurdles—1, Szepieniec, D, :46.20.400 relay—1, Stoughton, :51.01. 800 relay—1, Waunakee, 1:52.43 1,600 relay—1, Waunakee, 4:15.94. 3,200 relay—1, Monona Grove, 9:38.70.Pole vault—1, Westra, BD, 9-6. High jump—1, Cook, Wk, 5-2. Long jump—1, Szepieniec, D, 17-10½. Triple jump—1, Szepieniec, D, 36-3¼.Shot put—1, Quinn, W, 41-5¼. Discus—1, Quinn, W, 129-4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Man injured in tractor accident Johnathan Earle "Johnny" Bauer Bridge replacement to close State Highway 16 Curtain finally closing on local, family run store Woman in city chase pondering pleas Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-13
