FORT ATKINSON — Watertown's boys track and field team placed second while the girls finished fifth at the Badger East Conference meet on Tuesday.

Jaret Boehm won the boys discus with a throw of 160 feet, 8 inches.

Riley Quinn swept the girls throwing events, winning the shot put with a throw of 41-5 1/4 and the discus with a throw of 129-4. Megan Doherty took second in the shot put with a personal best 37-XX

Ben Gifford won the boys 110 high hurdles in 15.33 seconds.

BADGER EAST CONFERENCE MEET

At Fort Atkinson

BOYS

Team scores—Waunakee 124.3; Watertown 117.3; DeForest 105; Monona Grove 93; Fort Atkinson 85; Stoughton 82; Milton 77.3; Beaver Dam 17.

100-meter dash—1, Harman, S, :11.34. 200—1, Regnier, Wk, :22.92. 400—1, Regnier, Wk, :49.87. 800—1, Zywicki, S, 2:05.19. 1,600—1, Zywicki, S, 4:41.59. 3,200—1, Stricker, FA, 10:01.72

110 hurdles—1, Gifford, W, :15.33. 300 hurdles—1, Regnier, Wk, :40.91.

400 relay—1, Monona Grove, :44.24. 800 relay—1, DeForest, 1:34.58 1,600 relay—1, DeForest, 3:38.50. 3,200 relay—1, Fort Atkinson, 8:37.46.

Pole vault—1, Bauer, D, 11-6. High jump—1, Jenson, Mil, 5-10. Long jump—1, Mitchell, Mil, 19-7 ½. Triple jump—1, Regnier, Wk, 43-7.

Shot put—1, Evans, FA, 55-2. Discus—1, Boehm, W, 160-8.

GIRLS

Team scores—Waunakee 160; DeForest 141; Stoughton 100; Monona Grove 85; Watertown 65; Milton 56; Fort Atkinson 55; Beaver Dam 38.

Winners

100-meter dash—1, Groleau, S, :12.62. 200—1, Groleau, S, :26.57. 400—1, Pickhardt, D, :59.95. 800—1, Babcock, MG, 2:15.64. 1,600—1, Branchaw, Wk, 5:18.06. 3,200—1, Branchaw, Wk, 11:36.71.

100 hurdles—1, Szepieniec, D, :14.87. 300 hurdles—1, Szepieniec, D, :46.20.

400 relay—1, Stoughton, :51.01. 800 relay—1, Waunakee, 1:52.43 1,600 relay—1, Waunakee, 4:15.94. 3,200 relay—1, Monona Grove, 9:38.70.

Pole vault—1, Westra, BD, 9-6. High jump—1, Cook, Wk, 5-2. Long jump—1, Szepieniec, D, 17-10½. Triple jump—1, Szepieniec, D, 36-3¼.

Shot put—1, Quinn, W, 41-5¼. Discus—1, Quinn, W, 129-4.

Recommended for you

Load comments