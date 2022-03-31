KEGLER KINGS

High scores: Jonathan Kaufmann 756 (257, 51, 248), Andrew Jonas 688 (248, 205, 235), Keith Pogantsch 687 (218, 280), Scott Kaufmann 682 (232, 251), Derek Kumbier 675 (257, 227), Shawn Voelz 646 (220, 242), Damien Lopez 630 (212, 236), Doug Ketelhohn 629 (211, 216, 202), Will Reed 609 (238), Dustin Gruling 606 (233), Joe Barriere 602 (227). Women: Brett Lopez 598 (202, 206), Ashley Kaufmann 567, Jodie Bircher 541, Annia Caya 545, Kristen Hoffmann 534 (203), Wendy Kaufmann 507

Standings

;Pts.

Revolution Pro Shop;68

Local Waters 1;64

Johnson & Hellekson;61

Local Waters 2;59

Bob’s Bunch;55

Kube Custom Carpentry;53

American Family Insurance;52

Fun Farm N Toys;52

Ma Paws Me Pet Rescue;51

We Don’t Care;49

G Brock Auto Repair;47

COMMUNITY

High scores: Jamie Genz 665 (236), Tom Fairall 648 (279), Dale Stangler 626 (246), Brad Ziemer 618 (238), Keith Hanke 616 (257), Joe Blasig 603 (232)

Standings

;Pts.

Ann’s Farmington Inn;42

Stull Agronomy;32.5

KG Builders;29

Silver Eagle Saloon;27

Watertown Bowl;25.5

Schaefer’s Soft Water;24

MOONLITERS

High scores: Amanda Kelly 634 (225, 233), Brenda Scherret 511, Julie Meyer 499, Tiana Bostwick 481, Clara Borck 469

Standings

;Pts.

Watertown Bowl;50

Sommers;49

Fathead’s Country Campers;45

Kube Custom Carpentry;41

Nielsen Amusements;38

DAM Doctors;37

Berres Brothers;34

