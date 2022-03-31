agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Mar 31, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KEGLER KINGSHigh scores: Jonathan Kaufmann 756 (257, 51, 248), Andrew Jonas 688 (248, 205, 235), Keith Pogantsch 687 (218, 280), Scott Kaufmann 682 (232, 251), Derek Kumbier 675 (257, 227), Shawn Voelz 646 (220, 242), Damien Lopez 630 (212, 236), Doug Ketelhohn 629 (211, 216, 202), Will Reed 609 (238), Dustin Gruling 606 (233), Joe Barriere 602 (227). Women: Brett Lopez 598 (202, 206), Ashley Kaufmann 567, Jodie Bircher 541, Annia Caya 545, Kristen Hoffmann 534 (203), Wendy Kaufmann 507Standings;Pts.Revolution Pro Shop;68Local Waters 1;64Johnson & Hellekson;61Local Waters 2;59Bob’s Bunch;55Kube Custom Carpentry;53American Family Insurance;52Fun Farm N Toys;52Ma Paws Me Pet Rescue;51We Don’t Care;49G Brock Auto Repair;47COMMUNITYHigh scores: Jamie Genz 665 (236), Tom Fairall 648 (279), Dale Stangler 626 (246), Brad Ziemer 618 (238), Keith Hanke 616 (257), Joe Blasig 603 (232)Standings;Pts.Ann’s Farmington Inn;42Stull Agronomy;32.5KG Builders;29Silver Eagle Saloon;27Watertown Bowl;25.5Schaefer’s Soft Water;24MOONLITERSHigh scores: Amanda Kelly 634 (225, 233), Brenda Scherret 511, Julie Meyer 499, Tiana Bostwick 481, Clara Borck 469Standings;Pts.Watertown Bowl;50Sommers;49Fathead’s Country Campers;45Kube Custom Carpentry;41Nielsen Amusements;38DAM Doctors;37Berres Brothers;34 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Schug lands new superintendent job outside of state Ixonia faces important election April 5 10 Questions — Debbi Groeler Officials offer insight into Ixonia plant, neighbors miffed Motorist hits pedestrian in crash Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-25
