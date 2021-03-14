ZOO CREW
High scores - men: Rory Lamp 546, Louis Strupp 545, Ryan Lessner 537. Women: Steph Percifield 538, Katie Schroeder 498, Amy Grosenick 427.
STANDINGS
Bucky's Badgers
Gutter Gators
Blind Squirrels
Bearly Bowling
Humpy Hedgehogs
Boa Con Strikers
Nite Owls
Alley Gators
Funky Monkeys
Cow Tippers
Bowled Eagles
