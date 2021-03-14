ZOO CREW

High scores - men: Rory Lamp 546, Louis Strupp 545, Ryan Lessner 537. Women: Steph Percifield 538, Katie Schroeder 498, Amy Grosenick 427.

STANDINGS

Bucky's Badgers

Gutter Gators

Blind Squirrels

Bearly Bowling

Humpy Hedgehogs

Boa Con Strikers

Nite Owls

Alley Gators

Funky Monkeys

Cow Tippers

Bowled Eagles

