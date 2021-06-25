Oconomowoc American Legion Post 91 will hold its annual brat fry on Saturday July 10, at the Piggly Wiggly in Oconomowoc from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

There will also be hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and refreshments available.

Patriotic music will be played throughout the day and the American Legion will sell American flags and collecting worn American flags for proper retirement.

All proceeds and donations will support the Edwin L. Jones Post 91 Scholarship program. This past May Post 91 awarded $3,000 in scholarships.

