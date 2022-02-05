BRODHEAD — Jefferson’s wrestlers finished ninth at the Rock Valley Conference tournament on Saturday.

Kaleb Jose (106) and Ethan Dieckman (160) each placed third for the Eagles.

Jose (12-5) went 3-1 with three pins, as did Dieckman (19-8).

Aiden DeBlare went 2-2 with one pin at 113 to place fourth. His record is 19-15.

Team scores: Evansville 248.5, Whitewater 208, Turner 203, East Troy 132.5, Big Foot/Williams Bay 110, Brodhead/Juda 102, Edgerton 101.5, Clinton 91, Jefferson 49

