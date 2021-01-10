WATERLOO — Eight wrestlers went undefeated for Waterloo as part of a triple dual sweep on Thursday.
Fernando Carillo (106 pounds), Jonathan Aguero (126/132), Juan Alonso (126/132), Kyle Fugate (152), Francisco Moreno (195), Max Besl (220) and heavyweight Gavin Wright finished 3-0 for the Pirates, who posted convincing wins over Dodgeland (61-9), Johnson Creek (48-22) and Parkview (64-15).
Jacob Soter (138) and Trevor Firari (152) each finished 2-1 for the Pirates.
WATERLOO 61, DODGELAND 9
106 — Fernando Carillo (W) received forfeit
113 — Double Forfeit
120 — Dylan Kohn (D) received forfeit
126 — Jonathan Aguero (W) major dec. Braxton Kohn (D) 11-3
132 — Juan Alonso (W) pinned Garrett Clark (D) at 3:09
138 — Jacob Soter (W) received forfeit
145 — Trevor Firari (W) pinned Joey Stocks (D) at 0:42
152— Kyle Fugate (W) received forfeit
160 — Max Schneider (W) received forfeit
170 — Dylan Bostwick (W) received forfeit
182 — Andrew Benzing (D) dec. Reynol Limon (W) 8-3
195 — Francisco Moreno (W) received forfeit
220 — Max Besl (W) received forfeit
285 — Gavin Wright (W) dec. Louie White (D) 6-1
WATERLOO 48,
JOHNSON CREEK 22
106 — Fernando Carillo (W) pinned Connor Gerstner (JC) at 1:28
113 — Matthew Gruss (JC) received forfeit
120 — Double Forfeit
126 — Juan Alonso (W) received forfeit
132 — Jonathan Aguero (W) received forfeit
138 — Taylor Joseph (JC) dec. Jacob Soter (W) 7-5
145 — Kyle Fugate (W) pinned Caden Heth (JC) at 2:50
152 — Trevor Firari (W) pinned Dom Rabee (JC) at 3:06
160 — Dylan Gruss (JC) major dec. Max Schneider (W) 11-0
170 — Howie Olszewski (JC) pinned Dylan Bostwick (W) at 0:18
182 — Leo Sabala (JC) dec. Reynol Limon (W) 5-3
195 — Francisco Moreno (W) received forfeit
220 — Max Besl (W) received forfeit
285 — Gavin Wright (W) pinned Kevin Morales (JC) at 3:56
WATERLOO 64, PARKVIEW 15
106 — Fernando Carillo (W) pinned Alexiana Garcia-Martin (P) at 3:00
113 — Ian Suer (P) received forfeit
120 — Evan Suer (P) received forfeit
126 — Jonathan Aguero (W) major dec. Camron Duncan (P) 10-0
132 — Juan Alonso (W) pinned Jean-Luc Cramer (P) at 0:43
138 — Jacob Soter (W) pinned Jaden Anderson (P) at 0:41
145 — Kyle Fugate (W) received forfeit
152 — Korben Brown (P) dec. Trevor Firari (W) SV-1 7-5
160 — Max Schneider (W) received forfeit
170 — Dylan Bostwick (W) received forfeit
182 — Reynol Limon (W) received forfeit
195 — Francisco Moreno (W) received forfeit
220 — Max Besl (W) received forfeit
285 — Gavin Wright (W) received forfeit
Warriors edge L-Cats on tiebreaker
LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran lost all four matches wrestled, but defeated Lake Mills on tiebreaker criterion after the two teams ended in a 36-36 tie on Thursday at LMHS.
Colton Brandel (126), Eddy Eveland (170), Jordan Tindell (182) and heavyweight Joshua Kirton all won by fall for Lake Mills.
Lakeside won by virtue of receiving six forfeits compared to just two for Lake Mills.
LAKESIDE 36, LAKE MILLS 36
(Lakeside wins tiebreaker)
106 — Ethan Evenson (LM) received forfeit
113 — Hunter Sommer (LL) received forfeit
120 — Markus Rabehl (LL) receive forfeit
126 — Colton Brandel (LM) pinned Dane McIlvain (LL) at 4:50
132 — Riley Schmidt (LL) received fofeit
138 — Sam Schmidt (LL) received forfeit
145 — Elijah Grow (LL) received forfeit
152 — Dominic Schleef (LL) received forfeit
160 — Double Forfeit
170 — Eddy Eveland (LM) pinned Ethan Lozano (LL) at 3:05
182 — Jordan Tindell (LM) pinned Christian Schmidt (LALU) at 1:09
195 — Ben Buchholtz (LM) received forfeit
220 — Double Forfeit
285 — Joshua Kirton (LM) pinned Austin Haley (LL) at 2:37
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.