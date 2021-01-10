WATERLOO — Eight wrestlers went undefeated for Waterloo as part of a triple dual sweep on Thursday.

Fernando Carillo (106 pounds), Jonathan Aguero (126/132), Juan Alonso (126/132), Kyle Fugate (152), Francisco Moreno (195), Max Besl (220) and heavyweight Gavin Wright finished 3-0 for the Pirates, who posted convincing wins over Dodgeland (61-9), Johnson Creek (48-22) and Parkview (64-15).

Jacob Soter (138) and Trevor Firari (152) each finished 2-1 for the Pirates.

WATERLOO 61, DODGELAND 9

106 — Fernando Carillo (W) received forfeit

113 — Double Forfeit

120 — Dylan Kohn (D) received forfeit

126 — Jonathan Aguero (W) major dec. Braxton Kohn (D) 11-3

132 — Juan Alonso (W) pinned Garrett Clark (D) at 3:09

138 — Jacob Soter (W) received forfeit

145 — Trevor Firari (W) pinned Joey Stocks (D) at 0:42

152— Kyle Fugate (W) received forfeit

160 — Max Schneider (W) received forfeit

170 — Dylan Bostwick (W) received forfeit

182 — Andrew Benzing (D) dec. Reynol Limon (W) 8-3

195 — Francisco Moreno (W) received forfeit

220 — Max Besl (W) received forfeit

285 — Gavin Wright (W) dec. Louie White (D) 6-1

WATERLOO 48,

JOHNSON CREEK 22

106 — Fernando Carillo (W) pinned Connor Gerstner (JC) at 1:28

113 — Matthew Gruss (JC) received forfeit

120 — Double Forfeit

126 — Juan Alonso (W) received forfeit

132 — Jonathan Aguero (W) received forfeit

138 — Taylor Joseph (JC) dec. Jacob Soter (W) 7-5

145 — Kyle Fugate (W) pinned Caden Heth (JC) at 2:50

152 — Trevor Firari (W) pinned Dom Rabee (JC) at 3:06

160 — Dylan Gruss (JC) major dec. Max Schneider (W) 11-0

170 — Howie Olszewski (JC) pinned Dylan Bostwick (W) at 0:18

182 — Leo Sabala (JC) dec. Reynol Limon (W) 5-3

195 — Francisco Moreno (W) received forfeit

220 — Max Besl (W) received forfeit

285 — Gavin Wright (W) pinned Kevin Morales (JC) at 3:56

WATERLOO 64, PARKVIEW 15

106 — Fernando Carillo (W) pinned Alexiana Garcia-Martin (P) at 3:00

113 — Ian Suer (P) received forfeit

120 — Evan Suer (P) received forfeit

126 — Jonathan Aguero (W) major dec. Camron Duncan (P) 10-0

132 — Juan Alonso (W) pinned Jean-Luc Cramer (P) at 0:43

138 — Jacob Soter (W) pinned Jaden Anderson (P) at 0:41

145 — Kyle Fugate (W) received forfeit

152 — Korben Brown (P) dec. Trevor Firari (W) SV-1 7-5

160 — Max Schneider (W) received forfeit

170 — Dylan Bostwick (W) received forfeit

182 — Reynol Limon (W) received forfeit

195 — Francisco Moreno (W) received forfeit

220 — Max Besl (W) received forfeit

285 — Gavin Wright (W) received forfeit

Warriors edge L-Cats on tiebreaker

LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran lost all four matches wrestled, but defeated Lake Mills on tiebreaker criterion after the two teams ended in a 36-36 tie on Thursday at LMHS.

Colton Brandel (126), Eddy Eveland (170), Jordan Tindell (182) and heavyweight Joshua Kirton all won by fall for Lake Mills.

Lakeside won by virtue of receiving six forfeits compared to just two for Lake Mills.

LAKESIDE 36, LAKE MILLS 36

(Lakeside wins tiebreaker)

106 — Ethan Evenson (LM) received forfeit

113 — Hunter Sommer (LL) received forfeit

120 — Markus Rabehl (LL) receive forfeit

126 — Colton Brandel (LM) pinned Dane McIlvain (LL) at 4:50

132 — Riley Schmidt (LL) received fofeit

138 — Sam Schmidt (LL) received forfeit

145 — Elijah Grow (LL) received forfeit

152 — Dominic Schleef (LL) received forfeit

160 — Double Forfeit

170 — Eddy Eveland (LM) pinned Ethan Lozano (LL) at 3:05

182 — Jordan Tindell (LM) pinned Christian Schmidt (LALU) at 1:09

195 — Ben Buchholtz (LM) received forfeit

220 — Double Forfeit

285 — Joshua Kirton (LM) pinned Austin Haley (LL) at 2:37

