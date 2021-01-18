Watertown’s boys swim team defeated Wayland/Beaver Dam 112-51 in a dual meet on Saturday at the Riverside Middle School pool.

The Goslings won nine out of 11 events. Jack Heier won both the 500 freestyle (5:49.04) and the 100 backstroke (1:08.65), while Zach Jaworski swept the 200 individual medley (2:22.93) and the 100 butterfly (1:09.52) and Nathan Williams swept the 200 freestyle (2:06.78) and the 100 butterfly (1:09.52).

The 200 medley relay team of Zach Jaworski, Williams, Heir and Liam McCloskey won in 1:48.82. The 200 freestyle relay team of McCloskey, Caden Rothschadl, Matthew Marchant and Williams won in 1:43.90. The 400 freestyle relay team of Zach Jaworski, Jackson Barta, Evan Jaworski and Heier won in 3:58.52.

Placing second for the Goslings were Jonah Seibel in the 200 individual medley (2:55.56), McCloskey in the 50 freestyle (24.08) and the 100 freestyle (55.42), Evan Jaworski in the 500 freestyle (6:09.68) and 100 backstroke (1:12.01) and the 200 medley B relay team of Evan Jaworski, Barta, Matthew Marr and Marchant (2:04.06).

Third place finishes were turned in by Marchant in the 50 freestyle (25.48), Seibel in the 100 butterfly (1:23.25) and Barta in the 100 freestyle (1:01.92), Fuchs in the 100 backstroke (1:20.62), the 200 freestyle B relay team of Fuchs, Tyson Bernhardt, Jake Olszewski and Seibel (2:03.71) and the 400 freestyle B relay team of Seibel, Gideon Vana, Rothschadl and Tarr (4:31.90).

Watertown’s JV team won 95-0.

