CITY
High scores: Wes Umland 748 (268), Keven Roethle 733 (261), Chris Kaufmann 726 (258), Mark Oiler 715 (280), Marc Oldenhoff 713 (247), Pete Richter 710 (257), Tom Lulewitz 702 (263), Chris Hartig 697 (259), Nate Saeger 692 (278), Shane Potenberg 689 (232), Jake Hermanson 685 (257), Stu Haenel 683 (240), Adam Kircher 678 (250) Andy Conant 677 (247), Tom Christian 669 (231), Troy Oestreicher 666 (258), Brad Ziemer 661 (236), Jason Heinecke 646 (226), Ben Schrier 645 (248), John Uttech 642 (227), Jeff Ready 629, Max Haenel 628, Ed Laatsch 625 (259), Scott Roth 623 (226), Josh Kaufmann 622 (226), Kevin Guetzlaff 616 (233), Neil Lischka 615, D.J. Kruesel 614, Ethan Jaeger 612, Bo Moldenhauer 612, Rich Nass 607, Tim Hodel 602
End of 2nd Third
;Pts.
A Division
United Electric;180
Wttn. Siding;164
Wttn. Bowl North;146
Gasthaus;136
Fireball;123
Nielsen Amusement;111
B Division
Wolf Paving;144
Bud;142
Buffalo;127
3 Fingers Deep;126
Wttn. Bowl 18;125
TBE Equipment;92
766
High scores: Jason Peirick 724, Kadan Jablonski 714, Craig Frank 696, Denny Loppnow 696, Josh Wagner 692, Mitch Komorowski 683 (300), Jake Sell 680, Roger Peirick 673, Amanda Blanke 673, Bill Adamson 672, Scott Peirick 669, Dave Steele 659, Brian Loppnow 658, Ralph Peirick 655, Jim Bird 654, Adam Wagner 639, Jamie McGowan 636, Jay Schwartz 632, Jordan Hernandez 629, Adam Trexler 628, Roy Peirick 623, Tyler DePorter 622, Josh Smulder 612, Scott Naylor 609, Jeff Sueflohn 608, Albert Bolden 602
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Froemming Realty;105
ZBM;103.5
Mel’s Garage;99
Kathy’s Buffalo’;90
Team Patti;87.5
United Ctry. Realty;71
Division 2
Erin’s Bar;94
Komo Pattern;86
Wttn. Bowl North;81.5
Driftwood Taxidermy;74.5
Rednex Pro Shop;49
TRAVELING LEAGUE
High scores — Men: John Ganster 718 (232, 247, 239), Bennie Benninger 701 (236, 258), Tom Christian 698 (258, 237), Todd Saeger 678 (258), Ron Bartels 677 (254, 233), George Sabol 662 (277), Jay Thrane 647 (252), Ron Counsell 648 (220, 222), Scott Strege 634 (226), Lukas Saeger 632 (236), Matt Morris 627 (223), Bruce Martin 625, Justin Helser 614 (226), Kerry Morris 611
Women: Amanda Blanke 621 (218, 211), Karin Reszynski 580 (202, 212), Val Uttech 574 (212, 212), Jean Werner 554, Tina Thrane 551 (212), Jen Bowlin 541 (212), Connie Hookstead 537, Jeri Schlatter 532, Sue Gillingham 513
Standings
;Pts.
Concord Inn;7
GW Electric;7
G&B Construction;7
Edward Jones;5
Watertown Bowl;5
JAK’S;5
Bigg’s Bar & Grill;4
JLSD;3
Rednex Pro Shop;2
KRMK;2
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;2
Gasthaus;0
Martin Management;0
FRIDAY FUN
High scores — Men: DJ Kruesel 706 (235, 254, 217), Matt Wong 659 (213, 200, 246), Brandon Ready 629 (212, 244), Ed Laatsch 613 (204, 226). Women: Melissa Kruesel 549 (212), Heather Zubke 520, Brenda Reed 514 (200), Nicole Bosque 484
Standings
;Pts.
ENR Auto;16-8
Rascals;16-8
Young & Old;12-12
Fri. Nite Bowlers;12-12
Wolff Pack;12-12
Date Night;12-12
United Septic;10-14
Emil’s Pizza;6-18
