“But I will hope continually, and will praise you yet more and more. I will go in the strength of the Lord God; I will make mention of your righteousness, of yours only.” (Psalm 71:14,16)
Lord, my daily hope is in you as you are my strength. I will declare your righteousness to all. Amen
