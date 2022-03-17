KEGLER KINGS
High scores — Men: Damien Lopez 741 (240, 256, 245), Will Reed 734 (268, 229, 237), Jonathan Kaufmann 730 (246, 250, 234), John Butschke 694 (213, 255, 226), Keith Pogantsch 676 (278, 209), Andrew Jonas 655 (203, 278), Travis Swisher 638 (227, 229), Greg Brock 634 (201, 238), Jake Komar 611 (219, 223), Doug Mallow 610 (219, 204), Brad Dantuma 609 (200, 213), Larry Caya 608 (214, 203). Women: Brett Lopez 643 (207, 266), Ashley Kaufmann 602 (225, 212), Annie Caya 564 (232), Wendy Kaufmann 537
Standings
;Pts.
Revolution Pro Shop;58
Local Waters 2;57
Johnson & Hellekson;54
Local Waters;1
Kube Custom Carpentry;47
Fun Farm N Toys;47
G Brock Auto Repair;45
Ma Paws Me Pet Rescue;44
American Family Insurance;43
Bob’s Bunch;43
We Don’t Care;37
COMMUNITY
High scores: Brad Ziemer 745 (280), Keith Hanke 711 (243), Bob Hall 685 (266), Louis Strupp 620 (222), Dale Stangler 620 (222), Dean Sellnow 617 (227), Tom Fairall 612 (234)
Standings
;Pts.
Ann’s Farmington Inn;35
Stull Agronomy;30.5
Silver Eagle Saloon;26
KG Builders;22
Watertown Bowl;21.5
Schaefer’s Soft Water;21
SLEEPER
High scores: Pete Richter 676 (244), Bill Sharkey 648 (236), Josh Bartz 644 (226), Jackie Roethle 639 (224), Brad Ziemer 639 (257), Mike Peters 636 (257), Bennie Benninger 635 (219), Jason Bavuso 611 (214), Tim Courtney 610, Amanda Blanke 604, Nicole Ebert 601
Standings
;Pts.
Hersh’s Gang;46
Miller 64;45
JLS;39
Pine Cone;33
G&W Electric;30
Kathy’s Buffalo;27
Rusty Nail;26
JAK’S;23
CITY
Ryan Lessner 740 (267), Wes Umland 724 (267), Chris Kaufmann 708 (257), D.J. Kruesel 706 (268), Eddie Latsch 704 (258), John Uttech 761 (258), Tom Christian 691 (255), Rick Nass 691 (246), Josh Kaufmann 689 (248), Andy Conant 688 (248), Troy Oestreicher 687 (243), Scott Roth 683 (258), Todd Saeger 681 (278), Chad Sellnow 675 (257), Tom Lulewitz 671 (247), Brad Ziemer 670 (259), Mark Oiler 661 (279) Shane Potenterg 658 (263), Marsh Mosher 646 (227), Clint Rose 646 (245), Scott Wolfgram 644 (263), Jeff Ready 632 (220), Marc Oldenhoff 631 (224), Chris Hartig 627 (227), Todd Sellnow 627 (235), Mark Mallow 622 (222), Zack Umland 620 (237), Jack Weihert 619 (237), Pete Richter 617 (225), Stu Haenel 616 (245), Dan Schilling 612, Kent Zautner 611, Adam Zastrow 604, Neil Lischke 603
Standings
;Pts.
Division A
United Electric;104.5
Watertown Siding;104.5
Wolf Paving;101
Gasthaus;95.5
Fireball;86.5
Wttn. Bowl North;86
Division B
Wttn. Bowl 18;105
Bud;102.5
Buffalo;96.5
Nielsen Amusement;92
3 Fingers Deep;81
TBE Equipment;79
