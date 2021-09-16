JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s girls tennis team lost to visiting McFarland 6-1 in a Rock Valley dual on Thursday.
The Eagles’ lone point came from junior Lilly Duddeck, who beat senior Sarah Kopp 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
Jefferson junior Gracie Niebler fell to junior Laura Maudlin 6-3, 6-1 at the No. 1 singles flight while senior Meghan Magner fell to junior Anita Liu 5-7, 7-6 (3), 10-8 at the No. 2 flight. Junior Alexa Medina lost to sophomore Kylie Meinhuldt 6-3, 6-4 in the other singles match.
“All the flights played pretty well,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said.
“McFarland is a good program and they never have any weaknesses in all seven flights. Gracie did about as good as she could do against her opponent. Meghan and Lilly both went over two-and-a-half hours in their matches. Really hung in there nice. Lilly just never let things get away from her and was always right in there one way or another.
“Meghan, after winning the first set, she had three match points in the second set. She was up 8-6 in the tiebreaker and lost. Definitely a match she could have won, just a couple critical points didn’t go her way.”
In doubles, juniors Kieran O’Reilly and Julie Arellano fell 6-1, 6-4 to seniors Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn at the No. 1 flight. Freshmen Hildie Dempsey and Amy Kamenick (No. 2 flight) lost a 6-1, 6-2 decision to juniors Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt while senior Aurelia Rutkowski and freshman Bre Mengel fell to senior Emily Roe and junior Bailee Judd 6-4, 6-2.
“Doubles did their thing,” Rogers said. “They are all first-year players. One doubles played JV last year. That’s a jump up. Two and three doubles are first-year players. Good practice yesterday and kind of carried it over to the match today. We are progressing and we’ll see where that takes us.”
The Eagles host Luther Prep on Parents Day Monday.
