A Watertown man has been named the winner of the top prize of $5,000 in the Riverfest raffle.
Mike Lafler of Watertown was the top prize winner of the 45 prizes awarded.
The drawing was held Sunday night at the conclusion of the 34th annual festival held at Riverside Park.
The total payout for the raffle was $15,000. The raffle is one of the main fundraisers for the festival that includes free musical entertainment.
Those winning $500 included Bob Hall, Blake Price, Kathy Blaeske, Kollin Uttech, Lois Piskula, Nathaniel Wolf, Julie Brzozowski, Andy Tessman, Sharon Grover, Amanda Blanke, Debbi Polensky, Robert and Donna Nimm, and Claire Petersen, all of Watertown; Gary Raatz of Horicon and Kari Wittig of Johnson Creek.
The $100 winners included AC Iglesias, Doug Neumann, Robert L. Schmidt, Kierstyn Jameson, Pam Bast, Bob Boxell, Emily Novotny, Renee Ninmann, Denise Clewell, Jacob Bergmann, Penny Buska, Joann Neumann, Audrey Gritzner, Rick Feder, Lisa Cutsforth, Jerry Ebert, and Cory Draeger, all of Watertown, along with Angie Martin of Eastman, Todd Pike of Fall River, and Jeff Campbell of Ixonia.
The $50 winners included Mike Rothschadl, Christine Altenburg, Cindy Rupprecht, Toni Kieba, Richard Schuett, Jeff Travis, Richard Schuett, Jeff Travis, Kristi Wagner, Mike Oberbrunner, Norman Hurtubise and Brian Strunz, all of Watertown.
Those who sell the winning tickets also received a portion of the winnings. Those who sold winning tickets wereseveral Watertown businesses including Emergency Starting and Towing, Casey’s on Q, Watertown Bowl, Petersen Chiropractic, Elias Inn, Watertown Lions Club, Glenn’s Market, Tipsy Goose, Firecracker and Bismarck’s. Individual winning sellers were Patti Oldenhoff, Geoff Anderson, John Wanke, Bob Steinhorst, Patti Braasch, Judy Kluetzman, and Amanda Blanke, all of Watertown.
