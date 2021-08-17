Warriors edge Eagles by three strokes at mini-meet Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Aug 17, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ELKHORN — Lakeside Lutheran’s girls golf team shot 202 to edge Jefferson (205) for first place at Monday’s Rock Valley Conference mini meet held on the Summit Golf Course at Alpine Valley Resort.Ava Heckmann shot 48 to lead the Warriors, finishing second individually.Lauren Lostetter (50), Kaylea Affeld (52) and Brooke Parkhurst (52) also scored.The Eagles’ Payton Schmidt bounced back from a rough start to shoot a five-over-par 41, earning medalist honors by seven shots.Schmidt was four over par through her first three holes, playing her final five holes in one over par including a birdie at the par-5 eighth hole.“A very tough course today overall for all the teams with lots of doglegs and blind tee shots,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said.“Lakeside got us by three strokes and we held off East Troy by three strokes for second. Should be a fun year battling with those two teams.”AJ Bilau (52), Grace Behm (56) and Anna Koehler (56) also scored for Jefferson.The next RVC mini meet is at Lake Mills Golf Course on Wednesday.Team scores: Lakeside 202, Jefferson 205, East Troy 208, Turner 224, Cambridge 241, Clinton 247, McFarland 255, Edgerton 262, Evansville 292. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Unmanned police squad hits Breselow’s Hustisford man receives 18 months in prison for fifth OWI offense 87-unit multi-family housing development coming to downtown Corey R. Brocker Man ordered to prison in 2020 Sullivan crash Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.