M 334 343 644 444 435
D 445 342 544 456 344
20 footer for bird on 1, 25 footer for bird on 2.
Hit one OB and made 5 Dave did, 2 putt Par.
Dave got up and down for par on 4 and 5. mason 2 putted.
15 foot put on 6 for birdie Dave did, one back to back holes. good putt on seven for birdie by dave, conceded par putt
Mason 34, Dave 35.
10: poor tee shots each.
11: Mason up and down for par, dave a putt for 5. good chips that didn't check, after i saw his played mine accordinly.
12: 50 yards out mason's drive.
13: mason in sand, he had 2-putt to win hole and did. Dave lagged it up 2 putted for par.
14: big drive: mason, dave good drive. mason to 10 feet, he misses putt. mason makes 10 footer for birdie to go 3 up
15: good drive for both, dave to good number, he made 30 foot putt for birdie from back fringe. mason goes deep, 5 footer for par. after tee it seemed like i had hole on lock, i botched chip, he made 30 footer for bird and took hole from me.
16: two good drives, mason to 12 feet, dave chips up and has par conceded. mason three putts. 1 up now.
17: Dave hits it down middle, mason barely inbounds, close to fence. looked like jail, hit one from 75 yards, under a tree over a tree over a bunker to 20 feet. dave it first to front of the green, missed his putt. both made par. that second shot on 17 truly helped me win the match moving on. if i dont get that ball on the green somehow. dave finds way to win hole.
18: mason good drive, 135 left, mason hit second shot long, dave had long putt for 4 and just ran it by, mason got up and down for birdie to win hole with birdie on 18. made an eight footer to win it.
Jack Kammer caddied for me. we were standing on green, while David was looking at spot. Spectators were looking at spot and puzzled as to how i hit the ball on from there. gave me a nice consolation prize. jack did a great job and had a lot fun. the two of us gelled together, so that was a lot of fun too.
2nd match play in as many years.
This one means a little bit more because the last person to beat me in 2019, Tom Patterson, I was the No. 1 seed, Tom was the No. 8. This year, he was my first match and I beat him. Last year, I had to play Pete, we had a phenomenal match that went 19 holes. won with birdie on the first extra hole. last year Pat didn't play, this year i played pat to get to David, who is a past champion. this year the four golfers I have had to play against are four of the best to have played in the tournament no doubt.
Stroke play twice: 2019, 2020. Match play 2020, 2021.
WVU student, FAHS 2017 graduate.
To go birdie-birdie start felt abnormal for me. I knew going in David had the hot putter. when he's on the green, you can chalk it up as a make. when I was able to start birdie birdie and make two long putts that the putter was there. as long as I could trust by other clubs, hopefully I could make a lot of pars and maybe a few birdies.
Could play more aggressive and not dwell on a hole lost. I didn't have giant lead but I had David in my sites. Was able to control what I was doing better.
Dave great chip on 4, and good putt to make 4 after missing left. got up and down on four and 5, birdied 6 and parred 7.
Super cool to play in front of big group of people. We both had friends and family out there. Thanks to KMCC for putting on a great event, setting up the course and having it in great shape.
