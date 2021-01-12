TODAY’S EVENTS
Girls basketball
Hustisford at Fall River, 5:30 p.m.
Dodgeland at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball
Reedsburg at Watertown, 7:15 p.m.
Jefferson at Whitewater, 7:15 p.m.
Deerfield at Johnson Creek, 7:15 p.m.
Oakfield at Hustisford, 7:15 p.m.
Luther Prep at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Mills at Poynette, 7:30 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran at Lodi, 7:30 p.m.
Waterloo at New Glarus, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Dodgeland at home quadrangular, 6 p.m.
Whitewater at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Boys swimming
Wayland Academy at Jefferson/Cambridge, 5:30 p.m., Jefferson High School
Gymnastics
Oconomowoc at Jefferson/Cambridge, 6 p.m., Jefferson High School
Watertown at Reedsburg, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY’S EVENTS
Girls basketball
Johnson Creek at Pecatonica, 7 p.m.
Watertown at Beaver Dam, 7:15 p.m.
McFarland at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Luther Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran at Poynette, 7:30 p.m.
Belleville at Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Dodgeland at Hustisford, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Luther Prep at Lodi triangular, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Mills and Waterloo at Lakeside Lutheran quadrangular, 6 p.m.
Johnson Creek at home triangular, 6 p.m.
Waunakee at Watertown, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY’S EVENTS
Boys swimming
Wayland Academy at Watertown, 3 p.m.
Girls basketball
Deerfield at Jefferson, noon
Wisconsin Heights at Waterloo, 1:30 p.m.
Williams Bay at Dodgeland, 2:30 p.m.
Luther Prep at Lodi, 6:30 p.m.
Hustisford at Oakfield, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball
Lakeside Lutheran vs. Greenfield, 11:30 a.m., Brookfield Central High School
Mount Horeb at Lake Mills, noon
Pecatonica at Johnson Creek, 2:15 p.m.
MONDAY’S EVENTS
Boys basketball
Watertown at Beaver Dam, 7:15 p.m.
Hustisford at Valley Christian, 7:15 p.m.
Fall River at Dodgeland, 7:15 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Albany, 7:15 p.m.
Belleville at Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Waterloo at Rio, 7:15 p.m.
Jefferson at Evansville, 7:15 p.m.
Wisconsin Dells at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.
