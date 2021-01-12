TODAY’S EVENTS

Girls basketball

Hustisford at Fall River, 5:30 p.m.

Dodgeland at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.

Boys basketball

Reedsburg at Watertown, 7:15 p.m.

Jefferson at Whitewater, 7:15 p.m.

Deerfield at Johnson Creek, 7:15 p.m.

Oakfield at Hustisford, 7:15 p.m.

Luther Prep at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Mills at Poynette, 7:30 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran at Lodi, 7:30 p.m.

Waterloo at New Glarus, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Dodgeland at home quadrangular, 6 p.m.

Whitewater at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming

Wayland Academy at Jefferson/Cambridge, 5:30 p.m., Jefferson High School

Gymnastics

Oconomowoc at Jefferson/Cambridge, 6 p.m., Jefferson High School

Watertown at Reedsburg, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY’S EVENTS

Girls basketball

Johnson Creek at Pecatonica, 7 p.m.

Watertown at Beaver Dam, 7:15 p.m.

McFarland at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Luther Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran at Poynette, 7:30 p.m.

Belleville at Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Dodgeland at Hustisford, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Luther Prep at Lodi triangular, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Mills and Waterloo at Lakeside Lutheran quadrangular, 6 p.m.

Johnson Creek at home triangular, 6 p.m.

Waunakee at Watertown, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY’S EVENTS

Boys swimming

Wayland Academy at Watertown, 3 p.m.

Girls basketball

Deerfield at Jefferson, noon

Wisconsin Heights at Waterloo, 1:30 p.m.

Williams Bay at Dodgeland, 2:30 p.m.

Luther Prep at Lodi, 6:30 p.m.

Hustisford at Oakfield, 7:15 p.m.

Boys basketball

Lakeside Lutheran vs. Greenfield, 11:30 a.m., Brookfield Central High School

Mount Horeb at Lake Mills, noon

Pecatonica at Johnson Creek, 2:15 p.m.

MONDAY’S EVENTS

Boys basketball

Watertown at Beaver Dam, 7:15 p.m.

Hustisford at Valley Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Fall River at Dodgeland, 7:15 p.m.

Johnson Creek at Albany, 7:15 p.m.

Belleville at Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Waterloo at Rio, 7:15 p.m.

Jefferson at Evansville, 7:15 p.m.

Wisconsin Dells at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.

