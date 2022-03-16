The man involved in Thursday’s early morning crash has died, Watertown Assistant Police Chief Ben Olsen said.

Kenneth Schauer, 76, of Watertown was identified Tuesday by Dodge County Medical Examiner P.J. Schoebel.

Schauer was ejected from his vehicle when he collided with a bridge abutment, according to the Watertown Police Department.

Olsen reported the crash happened at 4:04 a.m. on Welsh Road at the State Highway 26 overpass.

Schauer was flown by Flight for Life to Aurora Medical Center in Oconomowoc where he later died.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office assisted Watertown police with the crash investigation.

Watertown auxiliary officers assisted with traffic control. Welsh Road was closed for a period of time Thursday.

Olsen said the case is still being “actively investigated.”

