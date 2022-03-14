Luther Prep senior forward Grace Schmidt won Capitol North Conference girls basketball Player of the Year in voting held recently.
Schmidt, a 6-foot-1 California Baptist signee, has filled up the stat sheet over four years for the Phoenix, earning first-team all-league accolades for the third time. Luther Prep was not a Capitol North member for the 2020-21 season, and thus its players were ineligible for conference awards.
Schmidt averaged 22.5 points per game on 55 percent shooting from the field, hitting free throws at a 65 percent clip while shooting 32 percent (20-for-63) from beyond the arc. She also averaged 10.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and two steals.
Lake Mills sophomore wing Taylor Wollin and Lakeside Lutheran senior forward Lily Schuetz were also each first-team all-conference recipients.
Wollin, a unanimous selection, averaged 10.5 points per game on 41 percent shooting, adding 6.4 rebounds, three assists and two steals per contest.
Schuetz, who earns first-team honors in back-to-back seasons, led the team in scoring (11.1 PPG), rebounding (7.6 RPG) and steals (2.2 SPG).
Second-team honorees were Lake Mills sophomore point guard Emily Wollin and junior center Bella Pitta and Lakeside Lutheran junior guard/forward Jenna Shadoski.
Emily Wollin averaged 10 points per game, also contributing 4.3 rebounds, a team-high 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals a contest.
Pitta, an honorable-mention selection last year, averaged a team-best 14.4 points per game on 60 percent shooting. She also led the team in rebounds (12.3 per game) and blocks (1.4), also registering 1.3 steals.
Shadoski, also a second-team selection a season ago, was second on the Warriors in points (10.5), rebounds (6.3), assists (1.6) and steals (2.1) per game, also blocking 1.3 shots a contest and shooting 74 percent from the free throw line.
Honorable mention selections included Luther Prep senior forward Taylor Zellmer and Lakeside Lutheran junior guard Marin Riesen.
Zellmer averaged nine points per game on 44 percent shooting, securing 6.5 rebounds along with 1.2 steals and one block per game.
Riesen scored 10.5 points per game and averaged a team-high 1.7 assists. She averaged 6.1 rebounds.
Lake Mills won the Capitol North at 8-2, followed by Columbus at 7-3, Luther Prep at 6-4, Lakeside Lutheran at 5-5 and Lodi and Poynette each at 2-8.
2021-22 Capitol Conference – Girls Basketball All Conference
**Player of the Year
*Unanimous Selection
First Team
Grace Schmidt** Luther Prep 6’1” Senior
Taylor Wollin* Lake Mills 5’7” Sophomore
Mikenna Boettcher Columbus 5’4” Junior
Lily Schuetz Lakeside Lutheran 5’9” Senior
Dylann Harrington Lodi 5’8” Senior
Hadley Walters Poynette 5’9” Junior
Second Team
Isabella Pitta Lake Mills 6’3” Junior
Emily Wollin Lake Mills 5’3” Sophomore
Alise Hayes Columbus 5’10” Junior
Emma Paulson Columbus 5’6” Senior
Jenna Shadoski Lakeside Lutheran 5’9” Junior
Honorable Mention
Jaiden Dornaus Columbus 5’8” Junior
Taylor Zellmer Luther Prep 5’11” Senior
Marin Riesen Lakeside Lutheran 5’10” Junior
Rylee Schneider Lodi 5’10” Senior
