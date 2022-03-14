Luther Prep senior Grace Schmidt, an NCAA Division I California Baptist recruit, was selected Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state for Division 3 in voting held recently.
Schmidt, a 6-foot-1 forward who was named Capitol North Player of the Year, earns her second career all-state selection after garnering an honorable mention nod as a sophomore. She averaged 22.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game for the Phoenix, who went 16-8 and reached a regional final, this season.
All told, Schmidt scored 1,878 points and grabbed 1,085 rebounds in four seasons, helping the Phoenix to a 43-21 combined record over the last three seasons.
Jefferson junior forward Ayianna Johnson and Lake Mills junior center Bella Pitta were each honorable mention all-state selections.
Pitta led the L-Cats, who went 20-6, won their fourth Capitol North championship in as many seasons and reached the sectional semifinals, with 14.4 points per game, shooting 60 percent from the floor. The 6-foot-3 Pitta also contributed 12.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals a game.
Johnson, who is 6-foot-3, scored 17.8 points per game and grabbed 12.3 rebounds for an Eagles team that went 16-10. Johnson also chipped in 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and one block a game, scoring 20 or more points nine times this season.
WBCA Division 3 All-State
Abbie Aalsma, sr., Waupun
Megan Alexander, sr., Freedom
Madilyn Dogs, jr., Kewaskum
Gracie Gopalan, soph., Waupun
Sadie Jarmolowicz, jr., Freedom
Lily Krahn, sr., Prairie du Chien
Leah Lemke, sr., Wrightstown
Grace Lomen, sr., Catholic Memorial
Kayl Petersen, soph., Waupun
Grace Schmidt, sr., Watertown Luther Prep
Megan Schuman, jr., Brillion
Honorable Mention
Sydney Bartels, jr., Freedom
Katrina Budworth, jr., Prescott
Ja’cia Cunningham, sr., Milwaukee School of Languages
