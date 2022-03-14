Luther Prep senior Grace Schmidt, an NCAA Division I California Baptist recruit, was selected Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state for Division 3 in voting held recently.

Schmidt, a 6-foot-1 forward who was named Capitol North Player of the Year, earns her second career all-state selection after garnering an honorable mention nod as a sophomore. She averaged 22.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game for the Phoenix, who went 16-8 and reached a regional final, this season.

All told, Schmidt scored 1,878 points and grabbed 1,085 rebounds in four seasons, helping the Phoenix to a 43-21 combined record over the last three seasons.

Jefferson junior forward Ayianna Johnson and Lake Mills junior center Bella Pitta were each honorable mention all-state selections.

Pitta led the L-Cats, who went 20-6, won their fourth Capitol North championship in as many seasons and reached the sectional semifinals, with 14.4 points per game, shooting 60 percent from the floor. The 6-foot-3 Pitta also contributed 12.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals a game.

Johnson, who is 6-foot-3, scored 17.8 points per game and grabbed 12.3 rebounds for an Eagles team that went 16-10. Johnson also chipped in 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and one block a game, scoring 20 or more points nine times this season.

WBCA Division 3 All-State

Abbie Aalsma, sr., Waupun

Megan Alexander, sr., Freedom

Madilyn Dogs, jr., Kewaskum

Gracie Gopalan, soph., Waupun

Sadie Jarmolowicz, jr., Freedom

Lily Krahn, sr., Prairie du Chien

Leah Lemke, sr., Wrightstown

Grace Lomen, sr., Catholic Memorial

Kayl Petersen, soph., Waupun

Grace Schmidt, sr., Watertown Luther Prep

Megan Schuman, jr., Brillion

Honorable Mention

Sydney Bartels, jr., Freedom

Katrina Budworth, jr., Prescott

Ja’cia Cunningham, sr., Milwaukee School of Languages

Sylvia Fox, jr., Edgerton

Hattie Fox, jr., Osceola

Breah Golden, jr., Arcadia

Amber Grosse, sr., Edgewood

Kate Gunderson, sr., Edgerton

Olivia Hoerl, sr., Chilton

Ayianna Johnson, jr., Jefferson

Julia Lokker, jr., jr., Martin Luther

Sydney Lund, sr., Peshtigo

Anna McConkey, jr., West Salem

Brianna McCurdy, jr., St. Croix Falls

Keona McGee, soph., Dominican

Camryn Nies, jr., Platteville

Bella Pitta, jr., Lake Mills

Tieryn Plasch, jr., Northwestern

Jordana Reisma, sr., Brown Deer

Grace Schisel, jr., New Holstein

Ashley Ternes, sr., Oostburg

