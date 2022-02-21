JEFFERSON — To date, the fundraising for the Jefferson Public Library's Storywalk has raised $6,300.
The StoryWalk® will be at the new Meadow Springs Conservancy. The City of Jefferson is developing 35 acres of the former Meadow Springs Golf Club to add housing and this nature conservancy with a mile-long paved walking path. Jefferson Public Library will install the StoryWalk® at the conservancy in spring.
StoryWalk® promotes literacy and physical activity while encouraging interaction with nature. Laminated pages from a children's book are attached to permanent posts, which are installed along an outdoor walking path. As one strolls down the trail, they are directed to the next page in the story.
JPL is looking forward to providing this new activity.
At this time, programs are scheduled to be in-person at Jefferson Public Library. Appropriate safety precautions including wearing masks, social distancing, and limited attendance may be implemented during each program.
For program updates, check the Facebook page, website or call 920-674-7733.
The Pi Day Pie Sale is set for 9 a.m. to noon, or until sold out, on March 12. The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will be selling pies for. $12.
Jefferson Public Library is seeking community members to share their stories and record a conversation with a family member or friend through the Bridges Library System’s “Gathering and Sharing Stories” initiative. Bridges has partnered with StoryCorps, a national oral history non-profit, to record and preserve community stories.
All stories are recorded with a trained librarian facilitator. Recordings can then be added to the StoryCorps Archive and Library of Congress or kept private based on the participants’ wishes. Whatever the interview pair decides, they will receive their own audio copy of the interview.
A trained facilitator will contact participants to set up the recording date, meet them at the decided location, go over the paperwork, and help both conversation partners settle in and get comfortable. Participants will have up to 40 minutes to record a conversation.
Participants can choose their conversation partner and what they would like to talk about.
The recording is audio only. No video will be taken.
Those participating can decide whether to share their recording or keep it private.
If interested in participating in the StoryCorps project, contact Minda Maurer at Jefferson Public Library, mmaurer@jeffersonwilibrary.org, 920- 674-7733, extension 202, or visit the library website StoryCorps page to sign up.
A Pom Pom Cacti Take N' Make will be begin March 7. Participants can make a cute and fuzzy cactus that will stay bright and cheerful all year long. Adult and teen take 'n makes available while supplies last.
The adult fiber arts craft group will meet March 2, 9, 16, and 23 form 1 to 4 p.m. Participants are to bring their own supplies and materials. While this is not a formal class, some kits will be on hand or participants can learn from fellow crafters. All crafting levels welcome. The group is located in the library meeting room.
A course on recycling, Recycling 101: Basics of Better Recycling will be held March 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. Participants can learn about what is recyclable and what is not. The Jefferson County's Solid Waste Program will provide a presentation to discuss tips on how to be a better recycler.
The adult book club will meet at 2:30 p.m. March 21 and 6 p.m. March 24. The January book is "Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP, a Mystery" by Mirin Fader. One can attended even if they have not completed the entire book. A book can be placed on hold through the Café Library catalog or call the library at 920-674-7733. The May book will be "The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek" by Kim Richardson.
Storytime for preschool children ages 0-5 is held every Wednesday in March from 10 to 10:45 a.m. in the library meeting room. The storytime will feature songs, stories, and movement. Craft time to follow each session.
Yarn Wrapped Cloud take 'n make will be available for children ages 6-11 starting March 14.
Children can create a spring window hanging decoration. Kits are available while supplies last.
The youth department will have a take n' make print stamping kit. Each kit features different kinds of materials to create a “print shop” at home. Available while supplies last.
This month's craft room crafts include daffodils from March 1-12 and rainy day umbrellas from March 14 to April 1.
Teen programs will be held at the library from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. March 8 and 10 to 11 a.m. March 12. Teens can plan programs and suggest youth books to purchase at the library while enjoying snacks.
Open game days will be held March 15 and March 29. Teens can stop by the youth department circulation desk to pick out a game to play with friends.
The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will meet at 6 p.m. March 8 in the Jefferson Public Library meeting room. To attend virtually, contact the library at 920-674-7733 for the meeting link.
The Friends will hold its used book sale April 21-23 at the library. There will be used books, DVDs and CD audio books.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.