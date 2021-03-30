We don’t hesitate to criticize elected officials when we feel it’s warranted, so it’s only fair that we point out when we think they’ve done something well.
On Jan. 10, in this space, we published an editorial: “Gov. Evers, where is the vaccine rollout plan?” As you can tell by the headline, we were critical of the pace of preparation for COVID-19 vaccinations.
“We would urge you to focus on this priority and take some time out from your ongoing feud with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, over COVID relief legislation … . Right now, focus on the vaccine rollout and show us the plan,” we wrote.
We’re here today to say: Governor, we’re happy to see the progress that has been made.
Wisconsin ranks 16th nationwide in the percentage of people who have gotten at least one dose, at 27.2%, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That is ahead of the national average of 25.3%, the Associated Press reported.
Wisconsin has also ranked near the top nationally in the efficiency of turning around vaccine once it is available for use.
As of last week Tuesday, nearly 73% of people over age 65 had received at least one dose and 15% of the state’s population age 16 and over were fully vaccinated, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
A local vaccination clinic opened last week Tuesday at Regency Mall in Racine, and was on pace to use up its full allotment of 1,170 doses for the week.
Appointment slots were quickly filling for next week, with many still available the week of April 5.
The nurse who gave a Kenosha News reporter her vaccine shot on Friday said they are expecting to vaccinate 2,500 people that day at Kenosha County Public Health’s vaccine site at the former Shopko on 52nd Street.
As noted above, Evers and the leaders of the Republican majority in the state Senate and Assembly have rarely seen eye to eye since he took office.
Republicans blamed Evers for an initially slow rollout of the vaccine when it first became available in mid-December, the AP reported. But recently both Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu praised the ongoing vaccination effort, now entering its fourth month.
“Our state over the last month or two has done a really good job getting people vaccinated,” LeMahieu said.
Vos added: “Kudos to the administration for actually doing a better job.”
If Speaker Vos is being complimentary to the Evers administration, something must be going well.
That something, vaccinating Badger Staters against COVID-19, is going well.
Congratulations to Gov. Evers and his administration. Keep up the good work.
— Kenosha News
