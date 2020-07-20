HUSTISFORD — Tanner Galeazzi drove in three runs, including what proved to be the game-winner on a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth inning, as the Hustisford Astros defeated the Thiensville-Mequon Twins in their home opener on Sunday at Firemen’s Park.
Hustisford (2-2 RRL Northern Division) trailed 2-0 through three innings before rallying to take the lead in the fourth. Galeazzi hit a two-run double off the wall in right and Sam Roeseler scored on a wild pitch to give Husty a 3-2 lead.
Thiensville-Mequon (3-1 RRL) tied it with a run in the top of the sixth on back-to-back doubles by Jake Boudreaux and Luke Scheuerlein, but the Astros regained a one-run lead in the home half of the inning when John Ellenberger singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a bases loaded walk by Casey Simon.
The Twins moved back in front with two in the seventh, but Husty countered with two runs in the bottom of the frame to take a 6-5 lead.
Jami Kaul led off with a base hit, Hunter Nehls drew a two-out walk and Aaron Roeseler hit a two-run single. Galeazzi added some much-needed insurance with the solo homer to lead off the eighth.
Aaron Massey pitched seven innings and earned the decision, allowing five runs on 11 hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Derek Pieper pitched the final two innings to earn the save, allowing one unearned run on two hits with one strikeout.
Hustisford hosts Saukville on Sunday.
HUSTISFORD 7,
THIENSVILLE-MEQUON 6
Thiens-Mequon 101 001 201 — 6 13 2
Hustisford 000 031 21X — 7 10 2
WP: Massey
LP: Liebau
S: Pieper
Thiensville-Mequon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Doedens 5-0-0-0, Hessler 5-2-3-1, Wizner 4-2-2-1, Gross 5-0-3-2, Boudreaux 4-1-2-1, Scheuerlein 5-0-1-1, Worm 4-0-1-0, Tomkiewicz 4-0-0-0, Mir 4-1-1-0 Totals 40-6-13-6
Hustisford (ab-r-h-rbi) — A. Roeseler 5-1-4-2, S. Roeseler 4-1-0-0, Galeazzi 4-1-2-3, Simon 4-0-1-1, Merkes 4-0-0-0, Kaul 4-1-2-0, Lietzau 4-0-0-0, Nehls 3-1-0-0, Ellenberger 2-2-1-0, Moon 1-0-0-0 Totals 35-9-6-6
2B — TM (Gross, Boudreaux, Scheuerlein), H (Galeazzi)
HR — TM (Hessler), H (Galeazzi)
Pitching — HO: Weeden (TM) 4 in 4.1, Sauter (TM) 2 in 1.1, Liebau (TM) 4 in 2.1, Massey (H) 11 in 7, Pieper (H) 2 in 2. R: Weeden (TM) 3, Sauter (TM) 1, Liebau (TM) 3, Massey (H) 5, Pieper (H) 1. SO: Weeden (TM) 1, Sauter (TM) 0, Liebau (TM) 0, Massey (H) 4, Pieper (H) 1. BB: Weeden (TM) 3, Sauter (TM) 2, Liebau (TM) 1, Massey (H) 0, Pieper (H) 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.