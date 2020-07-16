Taylor Walter had all three of his team’s RBIs and Ayden Schauer scored two runs for Watertown in an 11-3 loss to Monona Grove in an exhibition baseball game on Thursday at Washington Park.
Monona Grove used a six-run rally in the third inning and led 10-0 before Watertown (0-7) scored once in the fourth and twice in the sixth to extend the game.
In the fourth, Schauer walked, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on Walter’s sacrifice fly to left.
Schauer walked again to lead off the sixth, John Clifford reached on an infield single and both batters scored on Walter’s two-run double to center.
Brady Martin started for Watertown and took the loss, allowing seven runs (six earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and four walks over 2 1/3 innings.
Clifford finished up in relief, allowing four runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and five walks over 4 2/3 innings.
Watertown hosts Oconomowoc tonight at 7 o’clock.
MONONA GROVE 11,
WATERTOWN 3
Monona Grove 126 100 1 — 11 13 1
Watertown 000 102 0 — 3 4 3
WP: Echols
LP: Martin
Monona Grove (ab-r-h-rbi) — Knudtson 4-3-2-2, Croak 3-1-2-2, Matuszak 4-1-1-3, Daugherity 5-1-1-2, Inda 3-0-3-0, Evans 4-0-0-0, Echols 4-2-2-1, Tourtillot 3-2-1-0, Hoier 2-1-1-0 Totals 32-11-13-10
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Martin 2-0-0-0, N. Walter 1-0-0-0, Adrian 3-0-0-0, Sloan 0-0-0-0, Schauer 2-2-0-0, Sellnow 2-0-0-0, Clifford 3-1-1-0, T. Walter 2-0-2-3, Hinkes 3-0-0-0, Dominguez 2-0-0-0, Winkelman 1-0-0-0, Bushkie 2-0-1-0 Totals 23-3-4-3
2B — MG (Echols, Tourtillot), W (T. Walter)
Pitching — HO: Echols (MG) 2 in 5, Daugherity (MG) 2 in 2, Martin (W) 6 in 2.1, Clifford (W) 7 in 4.2. R: Echols (MG) 1, Daugherity (MG) 2, Martin (W) 7, Clifford (W) 4. SO: Echols (MG) 3, Daugherity (MG) 2, Martin (W) 4, Clifford (W) 2. BB: Echols (MG) 3, Daugherty (MG) 3, Martin (W) 4, Clifford (W) 5
