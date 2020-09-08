The first week of classes at the Madison Area Technical College went well, according to Nichole Thompson, regional workforce and economic development, strategic community relations and marking director for the Watertown campus.
“The college worked hard to communicate safety standards with students and staff,” Thompson said.
Limited in-person services began Aug. 3 with the semester-longer classes starting Aug. 31.
Roughly 75% of the courses offered in Watertown are virtual. Those being offered at the facility include nursing labs, biology and other courses that require lab work.
The number of students allowed in each lab is restricted and there are strict protocols in place for the in-person instruction, Thompson said.
“Not all regional campuses have classes occurring on any given day of the week,” Thompson said. “They are sprinkled throughout the week with general education classes all done virtually. Whenever possible, classes are done virtually,” she added.
The number of non-credit classes at the Watertown campus has been reduced. Instructors are working on converting the non-credit courses to virtual, Thompson said. “Everyone is working to find ways to deliver content that is safe for everyone,” she added.
Each person who enters the facility has to fill out a screening form that covers current health conditions, Thompson said. Marks are required for everyone and there are markers in the building to keep people at a 6-foot distance. Plexiglas was installed where students have interaction with staff and classroom capacity has been adjusted to the amount of people allowed. “All students have received a variety of communications. With all things considered, it has gone very smoothly,” Thompson said.
The number of students enrolled has decreased at MATC in Watertown, similar to all higher education facilities, Thompson said. The final count for the number of students is not recorded until the 10th day of class, she said.
