Watertown’s 19U American Legion baseball team stranded 13 runners in a 9-2 loss to the Racine Norsemen in a second round Class AAA regional game on Thursday afternoon at Washington Park.
Center fielder Evan Sellnow was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Stephen Gates had two of Watertown’s 11 hits, but clutch hits were hard to come by in this one and the defense struggled with six errors.
Gates started and took the loss, allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits with no strikeouts and two walks over 1 1/3 innings. Middle reliever Caleb Hinkes had the other RBI for Watertown.
Racine collected nine hits and nine walks. Leadoff hitter Logan Marino had three hits for the Norsemen.
RACINE 9,
WATERTOWN 2
Racine 311 020 1 — 9 9 1
Watertown 001 001 0 — 2 11 6
WP: Paulick
LP: Sellnow
Racine (ab-r-h-rbi) — Marino 4-2-3-0, Calverley 4-1-1-3, Rognerwald 3-1-1-1, Krekling 4-1-1-1, Prudohm 3-1-2-0, Shufelt 0-0-0-0, Johnson 4-0-0-0, Hoff 4-0-1-0, Spolar 3-2-0-0, Isaacson 0-1-0-0 Totals 29-9-9-5
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Walter 3-0-0-0, Gates 3-0-2-0, A. Schauer 4-0-1-0, Martin 2-1-1-0, Sellnow 4-0-3-1, Clifford 4-0-1-0, Schneider 4-0-0-0, Kehl 1-0-1-0, Hinkes 2-0-1-1, B. Schauer 1-0-0-0, Lehman 4-1-1-0 Totals 32-2-11-2
2B — R (Calverley, Rognerwald)
3B — R (Prudohm)
Pitching — HO: Paulick (R) 10 in 6, Luchinske (R) 1 in 1, Gates (W) 3 in 1.1, Martin (W) 3 in 1, Hinkes (W) 2 in 2.2, Pfeifer (W) 1 in 1.1, B. Schauer (W) 0 in 0.2. R: Paulick (R) 2, Luchinske (R) 0, Gates (W) 4, Martin (W) 2, Hinkes (W) 2, Pfeifer (W) 1, B. Schauer (W) 0. SO: Police (R) 0, Luchinske (R) 2, Gates (W) 0, Martin (W) 2, Hinkes (W) 0, Pfeifer (W) 1, Schauer (W) 0. BB: Paulick (R) 3, Luchinske (R) 0, Gates (W) 2, Martin (W) 2, Hinkes (W) 2, Pfeifer (W) 2, Schauer (W) 1
