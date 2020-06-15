“Great is the Lord, and greatly to be praised; and his greatness is unsearchable. The Lord is gracious and full of compassion, slow to anger and great in mercy. The Lord is good to all, and his tender mercies are over all his works.” (Psalm 145:3, 8-9)
Lord, we give thanks for your mercies to us! Amen
