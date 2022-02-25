Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Wednesday at 1:41 a.m. to the N8700 block of Jefferson Road for a male.

— Wednesday at 8:20 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 12:09 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

— Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. to the 200 block of William Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 5:13 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Wednesday at 10:48 p.m. to the 300 block of North Fourth Street for a male.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — No calls.

