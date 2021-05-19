High scores - men: Eddie Laatsch 844, Aaron Schadt 781, Doug Dietzel 752, Brandon Radloff 715. Women: Brett Lopez 686, Joanne Berthelsen 548.

STANDINGS

;Pts.

Three Generations;18

4 Balls Off;18

Inconsistent Fore;17

M.E.A.T.;14

Splits N Giggles;13

Manure Ball Cowboys;11

Misfits;9

