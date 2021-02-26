The American Bison is an awe-inspiring sight — an iconic symbol of the West.
So a driver can be forgiven for doing a double-take on Jefferson County's Highway X, south of Watertown, when seeing a herd of them well-east of the Mississippi.
At the junction of X and Cattail Drive, passersby are transported to the Great Plains, as bison come into view grazing in a pasture to the east.
Adam Yaresh has established one of the area’s few bison farms adjacent to his family’s home at W3682 Cattail Drive. He has named his operation the Lone Willow Bison Farm.
This young man of considerable stature, along with his wife Andrea, has run his bison operation for the past seven years. The couple has a daughter, 11 and a son, 4, and all are intrigued by the animals.
Yaresh grew up on a hobby farm in Ixonia. He is a graduate of Victory Christian High School in Neosho and works as firefighter in Brookfield. He and Andrea purchased their farm from her mother, and it seemed like the ideal place for the family and their growing herd of bison.
Yaresh and Andrea had their first discussions about going into the bison business around the time they purchased the farm.
“We had friends who did some small-scale bison-producing,” Yaresh said one recent frigid, windy, but blindingly sunny afternoon. "We did our homework and got in touch with the right people. Actually, we talked about it even before owning the farm.”
Yaresh’s agricultural background and past experiences with bison brought him to the animals he has today and he reflected on his start in bison production.
Yaresh began with three cows he obtained from a Stevens Point farm in 2015. He had these before having his own farm and infrastructure, and they were soon exposed to a bull that lived at his friend Gene Imes' ranch north of Watertown.
“The cows were then brought down here and each produced a calf,” Yaresh said. “So then we had six. Then I purchased a 4-year-old breeding bull from Cambridge and the cycle continued with more calves, for a total of 10. Now we have more births, possibly, this spring.”
Yaresh exhibits great respect for his animals. It’s a good idea, because bison are the largest mammals in North America. The male bison, known as bulls, can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and stand 6 feet tall. The female cows weigh up to 1,000 pounds and reach a height of 4-5 feet. Bison calves weigh 30-70 pounds at birth.
The American Bison was named the national mammal of the United States in 2016. According to the U.S. Department of the Interior, in prehistoric times, millions of bison roamed North America — from the forests of Alaska and the grasslands of Mexico, to Nevada’s Great Basin and the eastern Appalachian Mountains.
By the late 1800s, however, there were only a few hundred bison left in the U.S. after European settlers pushed west, reducing the animal’s habitat and hunting bison to near-extinction. Had it not been for a few private individuals working with Native American tribes, states and the Department of the Interior, experts say bison would be extinct today.
“They are very low maintenance and we appreciate having this opportunity, because they are legendary,” Yaresh said. “Also, everyone is trying to eat healthier now."
According to the website healthline, lean cuts of bison and beef are good sources of protein, as well as many nutrients, such as iron and zinc, so eating either form of meat in moderation can be part of a healthy diet.
Statistics from healthline indicate, however, that there is considerably more fat and calories in beef than in bison, while the protein in bison is a bit higher.
Bison primarily eat grasses, weeds and leafy plants. They typically forage from nine to 11 hours each day. Bison raised by Yaresh are naturally grass-fed and are not given hormones.
“They are sturdy animals to start with,” he said. “They have lived out on the plains and are very resistant to a lot of disease. With bison, you can sort of ’set it and forget it.’ Beef cattle come with their own challenges. My infrastructure needs to be heavier and it’s more expensive. But we don’t deal with a lot of illness, herd problems or daily requirements that a beef farmer might.”
Yaresh has the infrastructure to support up to 20 animals that are feed-free all summer. They thrive by grazing in the pasture, enclosed by an electric fence, and only require feed in the winter when they cannot penetrate snow cover to get to the grass below.
To date, none of Yaresh’s original animals have been sent to slaughter, but others he has worked with have. Bison meat is in great demand and Yaresh looks forward to the day he can meet this need with his farm.
Winter is the busiest bison-business season in southern Wisconsin, with Yaresh having to provide the herd with food and water — all the while monitoring their health.
“You listen for coughs and things like that. It’s just like you would pay attention to a human being, to make sure they are not sick,” he said, adding that taking care of the bison takes 10-15 hours per week. “It’s just me and my family. Sometimes my dad and brother will help out when I have to work, or when we are away.”
Yaresh's Watertown pasture, in terms of soil, grass and other grazing materials, is perfect for raising bison.
“We developed our pasture with the U.S. Department of Agriculture helping us do the best we can for bison,” Yaresh said, adding he had a great learning experience with USDA professionals. They check my pastures and our grass has been very good. We have a mix of legumes and native grasses and we try to keep it nice, lush and green. It’s been phenomenal. The open areas have been great. There are 14.5 acres with six paddocks that have been set up based on growth and soil conditions.”
Yaresh’s bison operation is likely in its first phase, with the farm currently home to 13 animals.
He called his herd, “a good mix” of two to three younger bulls, four cows and the rest young heifers. Yaresh said there is one, main, breeding bull that rules the roost.
American Bison are resistant to hot and cold. They have evolved over millennia on the plains, where winters are brutal and summer sun scorches the land.
“They want nothing to do with human structures,” he said. “They protect their young. The bull often wanders at night and during the day, checking on things. They spend a lot of time lying in the field and sometimes feeding at night.”
Yaresh said getting bison loaded onto trailers for transport can be a challenging task and he has plans to improve his loading system’s infrastructure.
“Bison loading can be a week-long process,” he said, “because they shy away from things that are manmade.”
Getting bison loaded onto a truck or trailer can require baiting.
“You have to catch them and get them locked into an area. Then you move them into a chute system and onto the trailer,” Yaresh said, noting the animals are much easier to load in the winter, when they can be enticed by food. "In the summers, they won’t budge from their grassy pasture, because they have no incentive to do so. That is why December and January is slaughter time, because you can entice them to go where you want them to with feed. They go for the easiest option and you can close them in a pen.”
Yaresh is a pleasant and sociable guy, but he avoids joining organizations that deal with bison.
He is, however, a member of the Wisconsin Bison Producer’s Association, an entity he described as being a smaller, state-wide community, where he has made a lot of friends. He is in his fourth year on its board of directors.
Yaresh said bison producers are a friendly bunch, but there are issues that can divide them. One of these is the use of the terms “buffalo” versus the more specific, “bison.”
“I raise 'American Bison,' technically. It’s all about marketing,” Yaresh said.
He noted the umbrella term “buffalo” encompasses many different types of animals from around the world. When a person purchases buffalo meat, they could be getting meat from any of the creatures that fall under the buffalo classification. When a person purchases North American Bison meat from Yaresh, however, they know they are getting the real thing — meat from creatures that are fed well on natural ingredients with no hormones.
Yaresh has learned much about raising bison from his friend Imes, who runs his bison farm in Dodge County on Highway EM, north of Watertown. Imes is 89-years-old and Yaresh called him “a great man.”
“That is where my animals were originally placed,” Yaresh said about his days starting out. “He’s helped me a lot.”
Yaresh also networks with other producers across the state, exchanging information about veterinarians and pasture grass mixes, and he said the USDA has solid programs to help bison producers.
“There is all the information you could ever want out there,” he said, adding the Wisconsin Bison Producers have a reliable website. “You just have to make the effort to find it all.”
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused problems for everybody and bison producers have not been immune.
“There have been rough times getting slaughter dates,” Yaresh said.
Slaughter is conducted, humanely, by Country Meat Cutters in Reeseville. Yaresh uses Detjens in Watertown for his meat-processing.
Yaresh stressed the need for humane slaughter of bison for several reasons. The first, is that it is the right thing to do. Then, there are the business reasons.
“We don’t want there to be adrenalin in the blood at the time of slaughter. It puts a damper on the meat,” Yaresh said.
“Detjens processes per customer requests,” he said. “We do a lot of direct marketing — not a lot of bulk. People can call me and ask for New York Strips for birthdays. There is never any problem selling it. It’s a sweet meat.”
At the moment, Yaresh is in the process of preparing two to three animals for slaughter by March.
“We shoot to have them around 26-32 months of age for a prime animal,” he said. “The males put on more weight and we try to hold onto the cows for production value. They can give birth up to 15-20 years.”
Yaresh noted that newborns can walk within 15 minutes of entering the world, with the best months for them to be born being May through September.
The Yaresh family watches his bison more closely during calf-production and Andrea received a special present on her 30th birthday, this past November.
“I had one cow that had no baby,” Yaresh said. "She was off her cycle. But on my wife’s birthday, this cow gifted my wife with a new calf. The ‘kid’ is healthy and happy.”
But the appearance of the 35-pound “birthday calf” caused a bit of a stir at the Yaresh home when the critter managed to squeeze through a gap in a fence and was left standing alone in the family's back yard.
Yaresh said he received “a strange phone call” from Andrea at work. She did not know what to do about this situation. Neighbors eventually came over and corralled the little one and it was able to rejoin its mother.
As long as his health remains intact, Yaresh said bison will be part of the scenery on Cattail Drive.
"I’d like to stay with this and then give my son the opportunity to do it,” Yaresh said. “I’d like to pass the business along just as it is now — not as a big production thing. I can retire from the fire department at 54 years old and I don’t want to drive my wife nuts.”
Yaresh believes he would not be able to be a bison producer were it not for his firefighting job that allows him substantial, extended periods of time at home.
“Once you are up and running, like I said, bison are something that are sort of, ’set it and forget it,’” he said of the beasts’ need for attention. "They are pretty much wild creatures, so they can stand out in a field for longer than some other animals and be just fine."
With all the close contact Yaresh has with his large, wild and spirited creatures, he has never been gored or otherwise injured.
“You have to treat them with respect,” he said of the great mammals of the Western Plains. "I just fear some visitor will get too bold. The bulls can be competitive for females and you can’t reach out and pet them. I can feed a few by hand, but they are used to me. They are not like Holsteins. They have wild blood in them and you have to respect that.”
