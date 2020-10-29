Watertown Tourism plans to bring joy to the community this holiday season with “Watertown in Lights,” a drive-thru holiday light display on Lunde Lane at Brandt-Quirk Park. The event will be held Dec. 19, from 4:30 to 9 p.m.
Displays at the event will be provided by the community. Businesses, organizations, school groups, and citizens are invited to contribute a handmade or store-bought display to the event. There is no fee to participate. Electricity is not available on Lunde Lane, and participants will be responsible for powering their displays. A limited number of generators will be provided by Maas Brothers Construction. The public is invited to enjoy this event for free.
Lunde Lane starts at Carriage Hill Drive, and ends at the baseball diamond parking lot. Vehicles will turn around in the baseball diamond lot, and will be able to enjoy displays on both sides of the route. The commission hopes to see dozens of holiday displays at the event, and requests that displays are large enough to be enjoyed from the road, and should include string lights, spotlights, or both. Participants are encouraged to get creative. “The sky is the limit,” stated Watertown Tourism Manager Robin Kaufmann. “Decorate farm equipment, build a gingerbread house, just have fun with this.”
After dozens of event cancellations this year, the Watertown Tourism Commission said it was important to bring something new for the holidays. “It’s an obvious solution in a time where we need to manage safety, but still bring holiday cheer to the community,” said Kaufmann. “In order to offer this as a free event, we truly need participation from our community. It will take a village to make this a success, but Watertown knows how to pull together, and it’s the perfect time of year to connect with our time and talents. “
Entry forms are available at the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce, or by visiting visitwatertownwi.com/events. Questions can be directed to Kaufmann at 920-253-7292 or robin@watertownchamber.com.
