What might appear to be good news for homeowners is a troubling sign for those with lower incomes, who are finding it harder to find affordable housing in the city.
The median closing price for a home in Watertown rose to $180,000 in 2020, a 12.5% increase from 2019 and a 31.4% increase from 2016, a new housing market report shows.
The nationwide housing shortage, which dates back to the Great Recession, has resulted in 75% fewer lots created and 55% fewer new housing units constructed since 2008.
This shortage has left nowhere untouched, as there is currently an underproduction of 20,628 housing units across Wisconsin’s 20 largest counties as of 2019, including 495 in Dodge County and 132 in Jefferson County. Watertown alone is expected to have a housing shortage of about 661 units by the end of this decade, the study said.
With the lack of new homes being built, Watertown’s housing stock continues to age. According to the report, 57% of housing in Watertown is 50-plus years old, while only 27% is less than 30 years old.
The report — which was put together by three organizations, including the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, the Cedar Corp. and Movin’ Out — did find that permits for new housing units in Wisconsin rose 31.9% in 2021 from the previous year, including a 69.8% increase for buildings with five or more units.
While the number of new housing permits isn’t near the peak of the 1990s and the early 2000s, it’s still the highest level since before the Great Recession.
Another contributing factor to the housing shortage is increased construction costs, including material prices and site development costs. Supply-chain issues and labor shortages have also hurt construction firms in the state.
The cost of infrastructure has risen from $185 per foot in 1998 to $601 per foot in 2020. While the national inflation rate from 1998 to 2018 was 54.1%, the infrastructure inflation rate was 184.7% over the same period, meaning housing is more expensive than ever as a proportion of income.
Despite having many definitions, affordable housing is generally viewed as housing that is affordable to households earning 60% to 120% of the area’s median income at a cost of 30% or less of its gross income.
Housing has only gotten more expensive in Watertown, as 60% of housing costs between $500 and $999 monthly and the proportion of housing that costs over $1,000 has risen to nearly 25% in the last five years. As of 2019, 50% of households in Watertown spend over 30% of their gross income on rent, compared to less than 40% of households in 2014.
“Rising construction costs mean that all forms of housing are becoming more expensive and less available,” a statement from the Wisconsin Realtors Association included in the report said. “This creates barriers to homeownership and to rental affordability.”
The report did offer some potential options to help renters and homeowners in Watertown that have helped with the housing crisis in other Wisconsin cities. These solutions include no-interest loans that must be repaid within 10 years, having the city facilitate affordable housing for its workforce or creating a down-payment assistance program.
The housing shortage and the labor shortage are closely linked because people can’t take jobs if there aren’t affordable housing options nearby, according to the report. A June 2021 Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce survey of 200 businesses found 86% of business owners reported a workforce shortage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.