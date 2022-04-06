MARKESAN — Michaela Riege had three hits including a home run and drove in five runs as Waterloo’s softball team beat Markesan 20-3 on Tuesday.

Ava Jaehnke and Abbie Gier each added three hits for Waterloo (1-1). Winning pitcher Sophia Schneider allowed three runs on one hit over three innings.

WATERLOO 20, MARKESAN 3

Waterloo 983 — 20 15 0

Markesan 300 — 3 1 0

WP: Schneider

LP: Stellmacher

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W (Schneider W 3-1-3-3-3-5), M (Stellmacher L 2-11-17-17-2-5, Lenz 1-4-3-3-0-0)

Leading hitters — W (Jaehnke 3x4, Riege 3x3, Gier 3x3, Fitzgerald 2x3)

2B — W (Freund, Gier 2, Jahnke, Riege), M (Vandebrink)

3B — W (Jaehnke)

HR — W (Riege)

