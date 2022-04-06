Pirates cruise past Hornets Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 6, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MARKESAN — Michaela Riege had three hits including a home run and drove in five runs as Waterloo’s softball team beat Markesan 20-3 on Tuesday.Ava Jaehnke and Abbie Gier each added three hits for Waterloo (1-1). Winning pitcher Sophia Schneider allowed three runs on one hit over three innings.WATERLOO 20, MARKESAN 3Waterloo 983 — 20 15 0Markesan 300 — 3 1 0WP: SchneiderLP: StellmacherPitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W (Schneider W 3-1-3-3-3-5), M (Stellmacher L 2-11-17-17-2-5, Lenz 1-4-3-3-0-0)Leading hitters — W (Jaehnke 3x4, Riege 3x3, Gier 3x3, Fitzgerald 2x3)2B — W (Freund, Gier 2, Jahnke, Riege), M (Vandebrink)3B — W (Jaehnke)HR — W (Riege) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown school board candidates introduce themselves Officials offer insight into Ixonia plant, neighbors miffed Schug lands new superintendent job outside of state Former city alderman squares off against mayor Watertown teen accused of felony burglary Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-1
