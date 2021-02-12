MADISON — Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable and Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection Secretary-designee Randy Romanski are urging Wisconsin consumers to be wary of robocalls and suspicious sales calls ahead of the new enrollment period on Healthcare.gov
Wisconsin residents who need health insurance are encouraged to work with a licensed insurance agent or an enrollment assister so they can obtain coverage while safeguarding personal information. Consumers can also call the United Way’s 2-1-1 helpline or visit WisCovered.com to find free, expert help in their area.
“Wisconsin consumers should only work with trusted sources during this enrollment period, such as their insurance agent, the United Way’s 2-1-1 helpline, or WisCovered.com,” said Afable. “Legitimate navigators or assisters are not allowed to charge for their help so if somebody requests payment, it’s a scam.”
The Office of Commissioner of Insurance reminds consumers that if they are ever unsure about an insurance company or agent, stop before signing any paperwork or issuing payment. Companies, agents, and navigators can be looked up on the OCI website at: oci.wi.gov/Pages/ConsumersHome.aspx or call OCI at 800-236-8517.
“No one from the government will call you about health insurance or ask you to verify your Social Security number or financial information,” said Secretary-designee Romanski. “If you receive a suspicious call soliciting private information, don’t respond and hang up.”
People can call the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-422-7128, email DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov, or visit datcp.wi.gov to file a complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.