FRIDAY FUN
High scores — Men: Ed Laatsch 723 (223, 233, 267), Austin Gallagher 587 (223), Brandon Ready 561 (209), DJ Kruesel 519. Women: Stacy Laatsch 536 (212), Nicole Bosque 533 (214), Brenda Reed 527, Spring Reed 484
Standings
;Pts.
Young & Old;42-22
ENR Auto;42-22
The Rascals;40-24
Wolff Pack;40-24
Fri Nite Bowlers;28-26
United Septic;26-38
Emil’s Pizza;24-40
Date Night;14-50
766
High scores: Josh Wagner 749, Jason Peirick 717, Brian Loppnow 691, Brad Blanke 671, Roger Peirick 670, Jay Schwartz 664, Jeremy Wolfe 664, Scott Naylor 649, Jim Bird 648, Joe Lewis 634, Adam Trexler 634, Kadan Jablonski 629, Jerry Williams 626, Craig Frank 626, Ralph Peirick 626, Jamie McGowan 604, Albert Bolden 602
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
ZBM;158
United Country Real Estate;140
Mel’s Garage;136.5
Froemming Realty;125
Driftwood Taxidermy;119
Erin’s Bar;109
Division 2
Team Patti;126.5
Kathy’s Buffalo;122
Rednex Pro Shop;118
Watertown Bowl North;116
Komo Pattern;102
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High scores — Men: Todd Saeger 779 (268, 234, 277), Tom Christian 764 (257, 247, 260), John Ganster 684 (257), Scott Strege 674 (256, 255), Mike Peters 668 (259), Geoff Anderson 616 (224), Bruce Martin 610 (235), Corey Jaeger 604 (236), Lukas Saeger 602 (245). Women: Tina Thrane 639 (204, 246), Amanda Blanke 613 (201, 231), Connie Hookstead 606 (221, 230), Karin Reszynski 592 (212), Val Uttech 579 (210, 200), Jen Bowlin 576 (203), Amanda Hookstead 555 (210), Sue Gillingham 503
Standings
;Pts.
JAKS;43
Concord Inn;38
GW Electric;37
KRMB;37
Rednex Pro Shop;35
Martin Management;35
Gasthaus;34
G&B Construction;34
Edward Jones;30
Watertown Bowl;29
Bigg’s Bar & Grill;28
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;25
JLSD;24
NOTE: The Position Round to end the first third of the Traveling Classic Bowling League will be bowled on Monday, Nov. 8. Lane assignments for the day are: JAK’S vs. Concord Inn, GW Electric vs. KRMB, Rednex Pro Shop vs. Martin Management, and Gasthaus vs. G & B Construction at Watertown Bowl North; Edward Jones vs. Watertown Bowl, Bigg’s Bar & Grill vs. Kathy’s Buffalo Bar, and JLSD vs. Bye at Watertown Bowl 18.
WAYNE’S AUTO
High scores: Keven Roethle 714 (257), Pete Richter 709 (278), Brad Ziemer 707 (237), Jason Peirick 697 (257), Jonathan Kaufmann 674 (256), Marshall Mosher 666 (244), Jeremy Schwark 659 (234), Chris Kaufmann 657 (234), DJ Kruesel 653 (235), Bruce Martin 643 (245), Armand Lewis 636 (220), Dan Schilling 625 (224), Todd Saeger 625 (228), Nate Saeger 625 (256), Marty Schneidewind 623 (224), Shawn Bresnahan 621 (244), Clark Eckert 618 (266), Brock Sabbel 618 (290), Craig Frank 615 (213), Bobby Selsing 615 (216), Tyler Arbogast 612 (234), Kaden Jablonski 610 (227), Jeremy Wolfe 608 (224), Ben Naleid 609 (222)
Division 1
;Pts.
Wolff Pack II;114
Revolution Pro Shop;107
G&B Construction;103.5
Three Ducks Pub;103
Drafty Cellar;99
Who’d We Hang;97.5
Koplin Excavating;90
Wolff Pack I;81
Watertown Bowl;77.5
Division 2
JG Custom Carp.;99.5
18/North;97.5
Rednex Pro Shop;97.5
Crank Shafts;93
The Incredibowls;92
Pineapple Express;89
ZBM;87
Hisel Flooring;82
CITY
High scores: Zack Umland 749 (256), Chad Sellnow 703 (242), Clint Rose 702 (268), Jonathan Kaufmann 694 (258), Adam Zastrow 692 (266), Lukas Saeger 688 )257), Josh Kaufmann 679 (279), D.J. Kruesel 679 (254), Ben Schreier 673 (265), Matt English 669 (256), Tom Lulewitz 666 (226), Kevin Guetzlaff 659 (278), John Uttech 659 (278), Pete Richter 658 (236), Craig Godfroy 644 (247), Marshall Mosher 644 (238), Brandon Radloff 642 (232), Wes Umland 635 (232), Randy Kroll 634 (226), Rick Nass 631 (226), Troy Oestreicher 627, Chris Kaufmann 625 (280), Todd Oestreicher 623 (265), Andy Conan 615, Cody Kruesel 610, Mark Oiler 608, Tom Christian 607 (234), Brad Ebert 603, Patrick Garland 603 (229), Kent Zautner 600, Zack Thayer 600
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Wttn Bowl North;118.5
Wttn Siding;118.5
Gasthaus;116.5
United Electric;111
3 Fingers Deep;106.5
Nielsen Amusement;95.5
Division 2
Kathy’s Buffalo;112
Fireball;108.5
Linskens Custom Carpentry;106
Wttn Bowl 18;103
TBE Equipment;101
Bud;99
