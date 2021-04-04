Lake Mills head coach Steve Hicklin and senior Charlie Bender received Wisconsin State Journal All-Area honors for boys basketball recently.

Hicklin and Craig Weisbrod of DeForest both garnered the coach of the year award as the Norskies (Division 1) and L-Cats (D2) reached the state semifinals.

Bender was a first-team All-Area selection, adding to his haul of postseason accolades.

Also on the first team were: Monroe's Cade Meyer (the All-Area player of the year), DeForest's Max Weisbrod, Beaver Dam's Nate Abel and Edgerton's Clayton Jenny.

Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Levi Birkholz was a third-team All-Area selection.

Honorable-mention selections include Lakeside Lutheran seniors Gabe Uttech and Ian Olszewski and Lake Mills seniors Adam Moen and Drew Stoddard.

