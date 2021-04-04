Lake Mills head coach Steve Hicklin and senior Charlie Bender received Wisconsin State Journal All-Area honors for boys basketball recently.
Hicklin and Craig Weisbrod of DeForest both garnered the coach of the year award as the Norskies (Division 1) and L-Cats (D2) reached the state semifinals.
Bender was a first-team All-Area selection, adding to his haul of postseason accolades.
Also on the first team were: Monroe's Cade Meyer (the All-Area player of the year), DeForest's Max Weisbrod, Beaver Dam's Nate Abel and Edgerton's Clayton Jenny.
Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Levi Birkholz was a third-team All-Area selection.
Honorable-mention selections include Lakeside Lutheran seniors Gabe Uttech and Ian Olszewski and Lake Mills seniors Adam Moen and Drew Stoddard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.