OCONOMOWOC — Shorehaven is offering an Easter candy making class that is designed to bring out the inner Easter bunny in a person, and it’s all about the chocolate.
The class is being taught by Ashley Kloss, Café LaBelle manager. The tasty candy making class will be held Monday, March 29 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Center for Life Enrichment, 1306 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc. Kloss is preparing truffles, bunny bark, chocolate eggs, and more.
The cost is $12 and includes samples and recipes. Participants are asked to register by March 25 by calling 262-354-1375.
