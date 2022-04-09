TRACK AND FIELD Track and field: Jefferson boys win five events, take second place at Spartan Invitational Apr 9, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MCFARLAND -- Jefferson's boys track and field team won five events en route to finishing second at the Spartan Invitational on Saturday.The Eagles boys scored 122 points. Madison Memorial (167) took first.Senior Nicholas Hottinger won the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.66 seconds by 0.38 over Madison East senior Manjot Singh. Hottinger also won the 300 hurdles by over a second in 42.84.Senior Sawyer Thorp won the 800 meters by 12 seconds in 1:58.37.Senior Jesse Heller won the long jump with a mark of 19 feet, 8 1/2 inches.Jefferson's 1,600 relay won by over 12 seconds in 3:29.99.Senior Brady Gotto was second in the 100 in 11.17, narrowly getting edged out by Madison Memorial senior Anthony Ward, who won in 11.16.Senior Andrew Gee took second in the pole vault (10-0).Senior Mason Marin was third in 1,600 in 4:47.60 and took fourth in the 800 (2:11.52).Junior Paden Phillips was third in the triple jump (39-7 1/2).Senior Brady Lehman was third in the shot put (41-4).The Eagles' 3,200 relay got third in 9:03.79 and their 400 relay was third in 47.12.Jefferson's girls team scored 80 points to place fifth and junior Ayianna Johnson won two events.Johnson claimed the discus with a throw of 125-4 and the shot put (37-11 3/4) and was second in the triple jump (33-1 1/2).Junior Emma Riedl was second in the 200 in 28.87 and finished fourth in the 100 (13.72).The Eagles' 800 relay was second in 1:58.09.Freshman Lexi Weinbrenner placed third in 3,200 in 13:15.12.Senior Emily Zilisch tied for fourth in the pole vault (8-0).Junior Jocelyn Ramirez was fifth in the 800 in 2:40.53.The Eagles compete at a triangular in Edgerton on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.Team scores - girls: Madison Memorial 147, DeForest 111, Baraboo 102, Madison Edgewood 100, Jefferson 80, McFarland 66, Madison East 49, Fort Atkinson 35.Team scores - boys: Madison Memorial 167, Jefferson 122, Madison Edgewood 95, Baraboo 76, Madison East 68.5, DeForest 61, Fort Atkinson 59, McFarland 43.5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Proposed bar raises concern Early morning fire leaves one dead Watertown school board candidates introduce themselves Schug to Illinois, WUSD pursues permanent successor Smith unseats Wagner in Watertown race Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-8
