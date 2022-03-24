Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following location:

— Tuesday at 6:42 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Tuesday at 10:37 a.m. to the 400 block of South Lake Street but were cancelled en route.

— Tuesday at 1:09 p.m. to the N500 block of Hancock Street for a female.

— Tuesday at 7:47 p.m. to the intersection of West Main and Church streets for a male.

— Tuesday at 11:07 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following location:

— Tuesday at 11:11 p.m. to the 1400 South Ninth Street for a carbon monoxide alarm.

