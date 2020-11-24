766
High scores: Craig Frank 703, Mark Herold 691, Bill Adamson 651, Josh Smulders 650, Justin Trexler 650, Joe Lewis 643, Jay Schwartz 640, Jeff Sueflohn 634, Andy Fenske 631, Josh Wagner 631, Scott Naylor 620, Matt Villwock 617, Kadan Jablonski 616, Brian Loppnow 615, Anthony Ireland 604, Brandt Anderson 603, Randy Meixner 602
Standings
Division 1
Subway;46
ZBM;44
Redneck Pro Shop;44
Watertown Bowl North;38
Driftwood Taxidermy;30
Erin's Bar;26
Division 2
Mel's Garage;71
Froemming Realty;52
Team Nicole;47
United Country Real Estate;43
Kathy's Buffalo;40
Komo Pattern;23
CITY
High scores: Pete Richter 781 (279), Clint Rose 779 (300), Todd Saeger 726 (266), D.J. Kreusel 726 (248), Ben Schreier 722 (265), Neil Lischka 712 (268), Todd Oestricher 706 (278), Shawn Bresnehan 695 (246), Chris Hartig 688 (277), Stu Haenel 685 (275), John Foltz 684 (253), Scott Wolfgram 684 (275), Jamie Hisel 682 (234), Mark Oiler 672 (233), Patrick Garland 666 (249), Keven Roethle 661 (248), Chris Kaufmann 656 (235), Kevin Hesse 650 (276), Brandon Radloff 641 (232), Cody Kruesel 636 (247), Dave Affeld 635 (224), Dan Schilling 625 (235), Josh Kaufmann 623 (222), Marc Oldenhoff 620, Andy Conant 620, Randy Kroll 620, Russ Benser 607 (222), Shane Potenberg 607, Tony Schuett 605, Josh Hartig 605, Doug Mallow 603, Lukas Saeger 601
Division A
Gasthaus;21
Linskens Custom;20
Wttn. Bowl North;16
Nielsen Amusement;16
United Electric;11
Watertown Siding;4
Division B
Firelball;24
3 Fingers Deep;23
Bud;11
TBE Equipment;7
Buffalo;3
Wttn. Bowl 18;0
