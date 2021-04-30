The 2021 season of the Watertown Farmers’ Market will open Tuesday at Riverside Park.
The market will run from 7 a.m. until noon. More than 20 vendors will be on-hand for opening day selling fresh produce, garden flowers, hanging baskets, vegetable bedding plants, honey, nuts, microgreens, artisan breads, kettle corn, homemade jewelry, and craft items.
The Watertown YMCA will also be present on Tuesday to promote summer youth day camp activities. Market attendees can “spin the wheel” at the YMCA table for a chance to win prizes, including two $50 certificates to use toward day camp registration. The market will also welcome Lyna Café, a food truck specializing in fresh egg rolls, spring rolls, crab rangoon, specialty tea and ice cream.
The farmers’ market will be open every Tuesday through Oct. 26 with the exception of Tuesday, Aug. 10, when the market will be closed due to set up for Riverfest. The market is held rain or shine.
The Watertown Main Street Program administers the Tuesday farmers’ market and invites local businesses and community groups to promote their organizations by setting up a display at the market. Space is also still available for crafters and direct marketing sales vendors.
The Tuesday farmers’ market, formerly known as Fair Day, is one of the longest running markets in Wisconsin and began with the sale of horses and cattle in downtown Watertown in the early 1860s.
For more information about the Tuesday farmers’ market, call the Watertown Main Street Program at 920-342-3623 or visit www.watertownmainstreet.org.
