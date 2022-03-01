If you drive through any community in our state, you will find ‘help wanted’ signs hanging in windows of businesses, as employers struggle to hire employees. This labor shortage is contributing to some of the key issues facing Wisconsinites and people throughout our country including inflation and supply chain issues. It means empty store shelves, lower access to services, and higher costs for goods for everyday Americans.
While the unemployment rate in Wisconsin is at record lows, this metric excludes individuals that aren’t looking for work. So it doesn’t reflect that there are nearly 100,000 fewer people in our workforce than pre-pandemic. At the same time fewer people are participating in the workforce, more people are receiving public assistance. Within the state healthcare program alone, enrollment of adults without children has grown by over 100,000 people, an increase of over 65%. This trend is true for nearly every public assistance program in our state.
That’s why I recently supported a package of bills that will help get people off the sidelines and back into the workforce, along with legislation aimed at attracting new people into our state. Assembly Bill 935, which I authored, would reinstate key safeguards of our FoodShare program, like work and drug testing requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents. These requirements already exist under current state and federal law, however, Gov. Tony Evers has spent the past three years finding ways to waive these important measures—including exempting childless adults from working until September 2022.
In addition, the Assembly passed bills earlier this year that will require more frequent checks on eligibility for welfare benefits and will base the length of unemployment insurance benefits on the unemployment rate, to help ensure people return to the workforce when there are jobs available. We also voted for reforms that make sure people don’t abuse our safety net by refusing work or interviews for the purpose of retaining benefits.
These welfare reforms are critical to getting those sitting on the sidelines back into the workforce. But it isn’t the whole solution—we need to attract more people to move to our state. And with many people leaving places like California and Illinois, we should tell those looking to relocate that Wisconsin is a great place live, work and raise a family. That’s why we required the Evers Administration to re-implement the talent attraction initiative that was started under Gov. Scott Walker in our state budget. But, eight months later, they still haven’t re-started the program. So Assembly Bill 940 requires them to begin implementing the program within 30 days.
At a time when there are hundreds of thousands of family-supporting jobs available, we should not be making it easier for people to sit on the sidelines. These important bills move us in the direction of getting people into our state and into stable careers.
State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, represents the 39th Assembly District which covers parts of Dodge and Washington counties including the communities of Beaver Dam, Hartford, Juneau, Mayville and surrounding areas.
