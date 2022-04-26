Carew Heating & AC and the Trane Company have teamed up to give away a free air conditioning unit to a Veteran in need.
Any Veteran within a 20-mile radius of Watertown is welcome to submit his or her name to get entered into the drawing for the free unit.
The winner will be drawn May 16 and the install will take place the week before Memorial Day.
Contestant rules and requirements are that veterans only may enter this drawing; the contestant must show proof that they were, or are, in the military if their name is drawn; they must currently have a forced air system; no hot water or electric systems qualify and they must live within 20 miles of Watertown
If a contestant does not currently have an air conditioner, the current furnace must already be set up to install one and the electric panel must have adequate power to be able to handle the extra circuits.
The winning veteran must allow a photo to be taken, so Carew Heating can do a press release.
If the winning veteran’s electric panel cannot handle the load, it is up to them to upgrade the electric panel.
Included in this offer are one Trane air conditioner, sized for a home; new indoor coil; new thermostat, line set, pad, whip, local permit if needed and 220 wiring to a panel that can handle the load along with any miscellaneous materials or labor needed to install system.
To enter by mail, mail name, address and phone number with the words Veterans Giveaway to Veterans Giveaway, Carew Heating & AC, 1104 South Tenth Street, Watertown, WI 53094
By email: subject line: Veterans Giveaway. Email in your name, address and phone number to office@carewheating.net.
