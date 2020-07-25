CLYMAN — Sean McCann pitched a complete game and his teammates backed him with eight hits as the Milton Raptors defeated the Clyman Canners 5-2 in a Rock River League Southern Division baseball game on Sunday at Stueber Field.
Milton (3-1 RRL) grabbed early leads of 1-0 and 2-1 thanks to Clyman errors. In the top of the first inning, Drew Freitag reached on an error, stole second and scored on Josh Shere’s RBI single. In the third inning, Freitag drew a walk and later scored on an error. McCauley Cox extended Milton’s lead to 3-1 in the sixth with a solo home run. The Raptors scored two insurance runs in the ninth on Freitag’s two-run double.
Clyman scored a run in the bottom of the first when Spencer Hans hit a one-out single, advanced to second when Nick Schmitt drew a walk, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Josh Oswald.
The Canners would not score again until the eighth. Ryan Kaul was hit by a pitch to lead off, advanced to second on a single by Nick Schmitt and scored on an error. Oswald singled to right and Kaul was waved home. Kaul was out by a mile, but Milton catcher Dan Haueter was ruled to have dropped the ball on the tag.
Sean McCann struck out Hunter Olson and Tony Schmitt to retire the side, then closed the game out in the ninth. James Muenchow drew a two-out walk, but Kaul lined out to McCann to end the game.
McCann went the distance to earn the decision, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits with 10 strikeouts and four walks. Nick Klavekoske took the loss, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits with 14 strikeouts and two walks. John Elgersma gave up two earned runs on three hits with one strikeout and no walks over two-plus innings.
Clyman (4-2 RRL) defeated Farmington 15-2 in seven innings on Saturday. Box score information was not available. The Canners play at Johnson Creek on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
MILTON 5, CLYMAN 2
Milton 101 001 002 — 5 8 1
Clyman 100 000 010 — 2 5 3
WP: McCann
LP: Klavekoske
Milton (ab-r-h-rbi) — Raisbeck 4-1-1-0, Freitag 3-2-1-2, Shere 5-0-2-1, Cox 5-1-1-1, Sam McCann 5-0-0-0, Haueter 3-0-1-0, Sean McCann 3-0-0-0, Fredricks 3-0-1-0, Schmidt 1-0-0-0, Sagatis 2-1-1-0 Totals 34-5-8-4
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Kaul 3-1-0-0, Hans 4-1-1-0, N. Schmitt 2-0-1-0, Oswald 3-0-1-1, Olson 4-0-1-0, T. Schmitt 4-0-1-0, Schuett 3-0-0-0, Jackel 4-0-0-0, Muenchow 3-0-0-0 Totals 30-2-5-1
2B — M (Raisebeck, Freitag)
HR — M (Cox)
HO — McCann (M) 5 in 9, Klavekoske (C) 5 in 6, Elgersma (C) 3 in 2+, Schmitt (C) 0 in 1. R—McCann (M) 2, Klavekoske (C) 3, Elgersma (C) 2, Schmitt (C) 0. SO: McCann (M) 10, Klavekoske (C) 14, Elgersma (C) 1, Schmitt (C) 0. BB: McCann (M) 4, Klavekoske (C) 2, Elgersma (C) 0, Schmitt (C) 0
