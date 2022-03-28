Sunrise Senior Golf League is organizing Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Mar 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sunrise Senior Golf League is organizing for the 2022 season. Theleague is open to men aged 50 and over. We play on Wednesday mornings atPaganica Golf Course in Oconomowoc. The league plays nine holes anduses a league-determined handicap. Play will begin on May 4 andcontinues each Wednesday through the end of September.An organizational meeting will be at Paganica Golf Course on April 13, 9 a.m., but attendance is not mandatory for participationAdditional golfers are welcome to join the league. There will be openingsfor regular members and there is need for several golfers that would bewilling to substitute for the regulars in league play. For more information,contact the Secretary, Mike Broskowski, (336) 682-7174 or emailmbroskowski1@gmail.com . Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Ixonia faces important election April 5 Mike Garvey 10 Questions 10 Questions — Debbi Groeler Schug honored to serve WUSD, looking to future Watertown school board candidates introduce themselves Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
