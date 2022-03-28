The Sunrise Senior Golf League is organizing for the 2022 season. The

league is open to men aged 50 and over. We play on Wednesday mornings at

Paganica Golf Course in Oconomowoc. The league plays nine holes and

uses a league-determined handicap. Play will begin on May 4 and

continues each Wednesday through the end of September.

An organizational meeting will be at Paganica Golf Course on April 13, 9 a.m., but attendance is not mandatory for participation

Additional golfers are welcome to join the league. There will be openings

for regular members and there is need for several golfers that would be

willing to substitute for the regulars in league play. For more information,

contact the Secretary, Mike Broskowski, (336) 682-7174 or email

mbroskowski1@gmail.com .

