SATURDAY ZOO CREW

High series - men: Tim Percifield, Ryan Lessner, David Schroeder. Women: Katie Schroeder 511, Steph Percifield 509, Kate Lapin 476.

STANDINGS

Blind Squirrels

Boa Con Strikers

Bucky's Badgers

Funky Monkeys

Bearly Bowling

Alley Gators

Cow Tippers

Humpy Hedgehogs

Butter Gators

Nite Owls

Bowled Eagles

MOONLITERS

High scores: Brenda Scherret (214) 556, Lisa Morris 548, Lisa Cutsforth 519, Denise Free 516, Julie Huebner 514.

STANDINGS

;Pts.

Sommers;41

Watertown Bowl;35

Kube Custom Carpentry;19

Nielsen Amusements;17

SUNDAY MIXED NUTS

High scores - men: Don Blair 608 (214, 201), Steve Wooley 596 (244), Wayne Flanigan 576, Brad Dantuma 544. Women: Tracy Hartmann 502, Rebecca Hartmann 445, Cathy Oestreich 411, Amber Ledbetter 408.

STANDINGS

;Pts.

Cops & Robbers;26

Spare Parts;23

Alley Cats;21

Long Distance Bowlers;20

Animal House;8

Criminal Minds;7

