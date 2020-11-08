SATURDAY ZOO CREW
High series - men: Tim Percifield, Ryan Lessner, David Schroeder. Women: Katie Schroeder 511, Steph Percifield 509, Kate Lapin 476.
STANDINGS
Blind Squirrels
Boa Con Strikers
Bucky's Badgers
Funky Monkeys
Bearly Bowling
Alley Gators
Cow Tippers
Humpy Hedgehogs
Butter Gators
Nite Owls
Bowled Eagles
MOONLITERS
High scores: Brenda Scherret (214) 556, Lisa Morris 548, Lisa Cutsforth 519, Denise Free 516, Julie Huebner 514.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
Sommers;41
Watertown Bowl;35
Kube Custom Carpentry;19
Nielsen Amusements;17
SUNDAY MIXED NUTS
High scores - men: Don Blair 608 (214, 201), Steve Wooley 596 (244), Wayne Flanigan 576, Brad Dantuma 544. Women: Tracy Hartmann 502, Rebecca Hartmann 445, Cathy Oestreich 411, Amber Ledbetter 408.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
Cops & Robbers;26
Spare Parts;23
Alley Cats;21
Long Distance Bowlers;20
Animal House;8
Criminal Minds;7
