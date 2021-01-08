“For I know that the Lord is great, and our Lord is above all gods. Whatever the Lord pleases he does, in heaven and in earth. Your name, O Lord, endures forever, your fame, O Lord, throughout all generations.” (Psalm 135 5-6, 13)

We give thanks, Lord, that you are in control! Amen

For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com

Load comments