LUTHER PREP

Player Name;Position;Height;Weight;Year

Tom Balge;QB/LB;6'2'';190;12

Drew Esmay;OL/DL;6'6'';200;12

Ben Felgenhauer;X;6'2'';215;12

Judd Guse;WR/CB;6'1'';165;12

Ezeikel Huff;X;6'3'';175;12

Cameron Lange;X;5'10'';190;12

Tim Manning;OL/DL;6'3'';245;12

Brett Wieting;QB;5'11'';181;12

Sol Glende;OL/DL;6'3'';190;11

Joey Olson;OL/DL;6'0'';225;11

Journey Brown;OL/DL;6'0'';232;12

Joe Brown;X;6'0'';190;12

Marcus Fitzsimmons;QB/TE;6'3'';195;12

Jackson Heiman;CB;6'1'';175;12

Sean Kappl;X;6'1'';165;12

Josh Kelm;X;X;X;12

Cameron King;X;5'8'';131;12

Thomas Koelpin;WR;6'3'';190;12

Max Krewald;X;5'11'';176;12

Josiah Moore;RB/FS;5'8'';175;12

Isaac Schumann;RB;5'7'';183;12

Jeremiah Stanton;DE;6'1'';165;12

Lucas Tortorice;X;5'10'';165;12

Marcus Winkel;LB;6'0'';175;12

William Enter;OL/DL;X;X;11

Nicholas Fahney;X;6'3'';180;11

Lucas Holtz;X;6'0'';160;11

Jude Lawrenz;X;5'8'';150;11

Phillip McCaskill;X;5'8'';160;11

Chuy Medina;DL;5'10'';200;11

Jimmy Meyer;X;6'7'';185;11

Jude Pederson;X;6'0'';175;11

Lucas Prange;X'5'10'';175;11

Ty Treptow;OL/DL;5'10'';225;11

Parker Winghart;LB;5'11'';185;11

Recommended for you

Load comments