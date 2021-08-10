agate LP Roster Aug 10, 2021 Aug 10, 2021 Updated 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LUTHER PREPPlayer Name;Position;Height;Weight;YearTom Balge;QB/LB;6'2'';190;12Drew Esmay;OL/DL;6'6'';200;12Ben Felgenhauer;X;6'2'';215;12Judd Guse;WR/CB;6'1'';165;12Ezeikel Huff;X;6'3'';175;12Cameron Lange;X;5'10'';190;12Tim Manning;OL/DL;6'3'';245;12Brett Wieting;QB;5'11'';181;12Sol Glende;OL/DL;6'3'';190;11Joey Olson;OL/DL;6'0'';225;11Journey Brown;OL/DL;6'0'';232;12Joe Brown;X;6'0'';190;12Marcus Fitzsimmons;QB/TE;6'3'';195;12Jackson Heiman;CB;6'1'';175;12Sean Kappl;X;6'1'';165;12Josh Kelm;X;X;X;12Cameron King;X;5'8'';131;12Thomas Koelpin;WR;6'3'';190;12Max Krewald;X;5'11'';176;12Josiah Moore;RB/FS;5'8'';175;12Isaac Schumann;RB;5'7'';183;12Jeremiah Stanton;DE;6'1'';165;12Lucas Tortorice;X;5'10'';165;12Marcus Winkel;LB;6'0'';175;12William Enter;OL/DL;X;X;11Nicholas Fahney;X;6'3'';180;11Lucas Holtz;X;6'0'';160;11Jude Lawrenz;X;5'8'';150;11Phillip McCaskill;X;5'8'';160;11Chuy Medina;DL;5'10'';200;11Jimmy Meyer;X;6'7'';185;11Jude Pederson;X;6'0'';175;11Lucas Prange;X'5'10'';175;11Ty Treptow;OL/DL;5'10'';225;11Parker Winghart;LB;5'11'';185;11 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Weather service confirms at least 4 tornadoes in Wisconsin Concord cleanup 'slow but sure' NWS: Severe thunderstorm core hits Watertown Leland R. "Lee" Heine Watertown has an opportunity and a duty to get this right Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
