TROUBLE ON 26
High Scores — Men: Jake Sell 767 (216, 256, 295), Brad Ziemer 722 (266, 231, 225), Brad Dantuma 700 (253, 225, 222), Eddie Laatsch 691 (237, 237, 217), Kadan Jablonski 681 (248, 245), Brian Weihert 625 (206, 218, 201), Troy Heald 618 (227, 201), Chad Wickert 602 (238, 208). Women: Kim Rosinski 616 (232), Tiana Bostwick 550, Sue Gillingham 518, RoxAnne Witte 513, Jacqueline Fritz 504
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Ultimate Landscaping;26
Wasted Management;18
Watertown Bowl;18
Hair By Ashley Anne;16
Fathead's Country Campers;15
Division 2
Gudenkauf Farms;23
Drafty Misfits;19
Rosy Lane Holsteins;16
Schaefers's Soft Water;13
Do Right Concrete;11
MOONLITERS
High scores: Roxanne With 513, Tiana Bostwick 511, Amanda Kelly 501, Julie Meyer 473, Lisa Morris 464
Standings
;Pts.
Kube Custom Carpentry;12
DAM Doctors;10
Fathead’s Country Campers;10
Nielsen Amusements;9
Watertown Bowl;8
Sommers;8
Berres Brothers;6
TUESDAY SENIOR
High scores — Men: Ron Benninger 633 (242, 223), Carl Schultz 607 (206, 216), Bruce Kemmerling 577 (219), Roy Zimmerman 566 (225), Mike Grossman 545, Ken Schwantes 529, Pete Boer 528, Wayne Kuerschner 520, Mike Zwieg 514, Tim Archambeau 505, Ron Milbrath 500. Women: Inez Schmidt 520 (236), Sandy Saeger 488, Judy Schwantes 463, Shirley Grosskopf 460
Standings
;Pts.
Final Four;28
Wannabees;22
Has Beens;19
4-Pak;18
Different Strokes;18
Gutter Dusters;17
4-chicks;17
Misfits;17
Bowling Stones;14
Krueger Builders;12
Survivors;8
The Orifices;2
CITY
High scores: Kevin Guetzlaff 734 (257), Tom Christian 709 (258), John Uttech 702 (256), Stu Hanel 689 (256), Cody Kruesel 689 (242), Marsh Moser 688 (290), Ed Laatsch 679 (278), Justin Mallow 677 (257), Jonathan Kaufmann 670 (257), Chris Kaufmann 664 (265), Adam Zastrow 654 (263), Adam Kircher 649 (236), Marc Oldenhoff 648 (255), Brandon Radloff 643 (228), Zack Thayer 642 (268), Tom Lulewitz 637 (236), Pete Richter 635, Otto Schiling 634 (236), Andy Conant 626, John Kaufmann 626, Wes Umland 622 (225), Chad Sellnow 615 (246), Clint Rose 614, Mark Oiler 612 (232), Todd Sellnow 610, Chris Hartig 609, Keven Roethle 603
Standings
;Pts.
A Division
Watertown Bowl North;53.5
Nielsen Amusement;40
Gasthaus;36
3 Fingers;34.5
United Electric;31.5
Watertown Siding;28.5
B Division
TBE Equipment;50
Watertown Bowl 18;45.5
Fireball;45.5
Buffalo;41.5
Linskens Custom Carpentry;41
Bud ;38.5
766
High scores — Brad Blanke 765, Bryan Preinfalk 725, Roger Peirick 683, Adam Saeger 674, Kadan Jablonski 669, Andy Fenske 649, Jordan Hernandez 638, Jerry Williams 634, Jamie McGowan 634, Jamie McGowan 623, Albert Bolden 613, Jeremy Wolfe 601, Jason Preinfalk 608, Denny Loppnow 606, Scott Naylor 601, Jake Sell 600
Standings
;Pts.
Div. 1
United City Real Estate;72
ZBM;66
Mel's Garage;63
Erin's Bar;62
Froemming Realty;58.5
Driftwood Taxidermy;36
Div 2
Wttn Bowl North;54.5
Komo Pattern;52.5
Kathy's Buffalo;49.5
Rednecks Pro shop;48.5
Team Patti;43.5
MIXED NUTS
High scores — Men: Chris Owens 658 (264, 234), Brad Dantuma 597 (214), John Zins 552 (200), Kevin Zimmerman 550 (201). Women: Jessica Rynearson 525, Jodie Bircher 461, Rebecca Hartmann 425
Standings
;Pts.
Spare Parts;12
Cops & Robbers;9
Criminal Minds;7
Incredibowls;7
Wicked Strikers;5
Animal House;2
