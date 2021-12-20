For the second time this year, Mike Powers got out his heavy duty blanket to rescue a bird in the Riverlawn Avenue neighborhood.
On Sunday it was for a red-tailed hawk. On May 5, Powers used the same blanket to rescue a blind eagle.
Powers' neighbor has a gazebo by the Rock River. "I thought I heard some noise inside of it and heard something flapping and then I saw the bird.
"I thought it might be an eagle as earlier this summer when I caught the eagle that was taken to Antigo," Powers said. But when he got down to the structure, he noticed it was a hawk.
This time, with some coaxing with the blanket, the bird was able to fly away down the river.
"I am assuming that the hawk probably didn't see the screening on the gazebo and flew through it," Powers said. Because of the enclosure, the bird could not figure out how to get out, he added. While the top of the gazebo was removed for winter, there was not enough space for the bird to gain flight.
Powers thinks the bird was in the gazebo for about an hour before he noticed it.
With the blanket and a broom, Powers got the bird outside and it took flight. "It was not injured," Powers said. "It went across the river, up into a tree and sat there for some time. It was neat."
Based on the color of the feathers, Powers estimated the red-tailed hawk was a juvenile, about a year old.
On May 4, Powers used the blanket to round up an injured eagle that was spotted in the neighborhood along the Rock River. The Raptor Education Group Inc. of Antigo was contacted and came to assist the eagle. The 4-year-old bald eagle was taken to the group's center, where it remains as a foster parent to other eagles orphaned by their parents.
"We have such a diverse population of wildlife on the Rock River, especially birds," Powers said. "We have our own little ecosystem along the river."
Powers and his wife recently purchased a telescope to watch all the birds. "We have two or three eagles that are spending a lot of time in our neighbor's cottonwood tree," he said. There are also many hawks that fly up and down the river.
"We are truly blessed with all of the beauty along the river here," Powers said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.